Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Integrity Arts & Technology, Inc. and Swagger Agency
Orlando, FL, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the Integrity Arts & Technology, Inc. (IDEAS) acquisition by Swagger Agency (20MM LLC).
IDEAS is a brand and experience design company whose clients traditionally come from the worldwide healthcare, government, enterprise, and entertainment industries. Founded by Bob & Pam Allen in Orlando, FL, in the year 2000, and provide concept development, experience design, branding, training, media production, and mobile development services.
Swagger Agency, headquartered in Houston, is a privately held marketing agency specializing in digital marketing, advertising, strategic planning, design, social media, film, and motion graphics.
"It took us a long time, and in the very beginning, Bob and I said it would only take one right buyer to 'get us.' We are so grateful that Benchmark International helped us to find Jarred. We are all excited about the future potential! Thanks to everyone who has assisted us along the way," stated Pam Allen, Vice President of Finance & Controller at IDEAS.
Regarding the deal, Senior Associate Justin Gottschalk at Benchmark International stated, "Our team is grateful for the opportunity to advise IDEAS in this transaction. Pam & Bob were wonderful people to work with throughout our entire process. We couldn't be happier we were able to find the right buyer for the opportunity and assist them through to a successful close."
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
