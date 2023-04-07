USA Writing Services Expands; Opening New Office in Vienna, Austria
USA Writing Services, a sibling enterprise of NYC-based, international mar-com consultancy Daniel Kennedy Communications Services, opens new office in Vienna, Austria, for translation and editing services: German to American Business English.
New York, NY, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- USA Writing Services is proud to announce the opening of its new Vienna, Austria, office. This is a milestone for the company, which now offers German-to-English translation and editing services to businesses in the heart of Central Europe. USA Writing Services is a sibling company of the award-winning, internatlonal PR consultancy, NYC-based Daniel Kennedy Communications Services.
USA Writing Services Founder and CEO Daniel Kennedy, said, "We are delighted to expand into Austria, which has a rich cultural history and a vibrant, well educated business community. With its strategic location in the heart of Central Europe, Vienna, Austria, is an ideal venue for business heads seeking to increase their competitiveness and global reach in stylish American business English. Our team is comprised of linguists and experts, including former university academics, who are native speakers of the target language, English."
In addition to holding BA and M.Ed. degrees in Media, Journalism and Communications, CEO Daniel Kennedy is also a certified instructor, with honors, of Business English as a Second Language (BusinessESL).
