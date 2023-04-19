Sales in 2022 Earn CENTURY 21 Thomas CENTURION Office Award for Production
CENTURY 21 Thomas was recognized with the CENTURION Office Award for production for its impressive sales in 2022. The CENTURION Award is presented to independent CENTURY 21 System offices that achieve/surpass a sales production (or closed transaction) benchmark.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Thomas was recognized with the CENTURION Office Award for production for its impressive sales in 2022. The CENTURION Award is presented to independent CENTURY 21 System offices that achieve/surpass a sales production (or closed transaction) benchmark.
This is the 21st year CENTURY 21 Thomas has received this award. CENTURY 21 Thomas is a full-service independent brokerage specializing in residential, luxury, and commercial properties.
Individual agents also were recognized for outstanding performance (designating various levels of sales performance), including:
- The Bellamy Team— CENTURION Team
- James “Scott” Mathews—DOUBLE CENTURION Producer, President’s Producer, Quality Service Pinnacle Producer, and #1 CENTURY 21 agent in South Carolina (production volume)
- Alyssa Holmes— CENTURION Producer, President’s Producer, Quality Service Pinnacle Producer, and #2 CENTURY 21 agent in South Carolina (number of transactions)
- Derek Fairfax—CENTURION Producer
David Hyatt—Masters Emerald Producer
- Nannette Nelson—Masters Ruby Producer
About CENTURY 21 Thomas
CENTURY 21 Thomas, which was established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Contact
Angie Krall
843-273-3057
www.century21thomas.com
625 Sea Mountain Highway
Cherry Grove Section
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
