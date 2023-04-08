Learn to Skateboard for Free in Austin, TX
goskate.com Offers Free Skateboarding Lessons at Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park in Austin, TX
Austin, TX, April 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- goskate.com, a leading skateboarding school in the United States, is proud to announce that it will be offering free skateboarding lessons at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Saturday, April 22, at 11 am. The park is located at 1213 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, United States.
The lessons will be taught by Pro Instructor Quinton "Jarel" Wheeler, who is known for his passion and style of teaching. Wheeler has years of experience teaching skateboarding and has helped numerous students of all ages and skill levels to improve their skills and confidence on the board.
"We are thrilled to offer free skateboarding lessons to the Austin community," said Wheeler. "Skateboarding is a fantastic activity that promotes creativity, self-expression, and healthy physical activity. We want to encourage more people to take up skateboarding and experience the joy of riding a board."
"We believe in supporting local skateparks and communities," said Robert Dunfey III, the founder and CEO of goskate.com. "We encourage all local residents to come out and show their support for the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park."
The free lessons are open to skateboarders of all ages and skill levels. Participants are required to bring their own skateboard and safety gear, including a helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards.
To register for the free lessons or for more information, visit the Goskate website at www.goskate.com. Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early.
About Goskate: Goskate is a leading skateboarding school in the United States that provides high-quality skateboard lessons to students of all ages and skill levels. The school's certified skateboard teachers are passionate about skateboarding and dedicated to helping students improve their skills and confidence on the board.
Contact
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
