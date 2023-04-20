Bridge The Gaps Launches Bammel Middle School Initiative
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps, announces Bammerl Middle School Initiative.
Houston, TX, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bridge The Gaps, has been actively working with Bammel Middle School through their BAMM Program (Behavior Attitude Mental Mentoring). The onsite BAMM program targets at-risk and under privilege students who may be faced with personal and or mental hardships that can reflect on their ability to perform or learn in the classroom.
The BAMM Program has two class periods consisting of about 30-40 students and is about 30 minutes long. Coach Durham is onsite every Wednesday, specifically working with a group of select students. Every Wednesday the students focus on a new initiative that will help them in their journey to becoming a man.
The onsite program has covered a variety of topics in an open discussion format including:
-What it means to be a man?
-Responsibilities of a young man.
-Mental Health
-Characteristics
-Financial Discussions
"It's been an amazing few weeks and each young man has truly touched my heart with their efforts and stories," adds Omar Durham, President & Founder of Bridge The Gaps.
"We've had a few hard times as well and had to ask some of the men who are just not ready, to leave the program, but overall, Bridge The Gaps is so thankful for the opportunity to reach those who are willing," concludes Durham.
The BAMM program will continue at Bammel Middle School through the end of the school year and Bridge The Gaps is actively looking for additional schools to add to their program for Fall 2023.
If your school is interested and has a need for Behavior, Attitude, Mental, and Mentoring, please contact them.
The BAMM Program has two class periods consisting of about 30-40 students and is about 30 minutes long. Coach Durham is onsite every Wednesday, specifically working with a group of select students. Every Wednesday the students focus on a new initiative that will help them in their journey to becoming a man.
The onsite program has covered a variety of topics in an open discussion format including:
-What it means to be a man?
-Responsibilities of a young man.
-Mental Health
-Characteristics
-Financial Discussions
"It's been an amazing few weeks and each young man has truly touched my heart with their efforts and stories," adds Omar Durham, President & Founder of Bridge The Gaps.
"We've had a few hard times as well and had to ask some of the men who are just not ready, to leave the program, but overall, Bridge The Gaps is so thankful for the opportunity to reach those who are willing," concludes Durham.
The BAMM program will continue at Bammel Middle School through the end of the school year and Bridge The Gaps is actively looking for additional schools to add to their program for Fall 2023.
If your school is interested and has a need for Behavior, Attitude, Mental, and Mentoring, please contact them.
Contact
Bridge The GapsContact
Omar Durham
281-960-7437
www.bridgethegaps.org
Omar Durham
281-960-7437
www.bridgethegaps.org
Categories