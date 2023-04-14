CapitaLand Expands eCapitaVoucher Acceptance Points to 4 Shopping Malls Under Cuscaden Peak Investments
Singapore, Singapore, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a major boost to its digital shopping voucher programme, CapitaLand has expanded the acceptance points of eCapitaVoucher to four shopping malls under the Cuscaden Peak Investments Private Limited (“Cuscaden Peak Investments”) portfolio, namely Paragon, The Clementi Mall, The Rail Mall, and The Seletar Mall. The four shopping malls are located strategically across the island and offer a comprehensive mix of retail and lifestyle offerings.
This move adds over 330 stores to eCapitaVoucher’s network, of which more than 70 are brands new to CapitaLand’s network. With these additions, consumers can now use eCapitaVoucher as an in-store digital payment mode at more than 3,200 stores across 28 participating properties, further cementing its popularity as Singapore’s most widely accepted digital shopping voucher.
eCapitaVoucher is a key offering of CapitaStar, a popular lifestyle rewards programme in Singapore by CapitaLand with 1.4 million members. eCapitaVoucher can be purchased or exchanged with STAR$® earned on purchases made at participating stores on the CapitaStar app. It can be also purchased by corporate customers via the eCapitaVoucher Corporate Portal, which supports corporate customers making one-time purchases, or eCapitaVoucher Partner Portal for those making recurring purchases.
The sales of eCapitaVoucher grew by 29% year-on-year in 2022. More than S$280 million of tenant sales were attributed to the usage of eCapitaVoucher as a payment mode. In addition to driving sales, eCapitaVoucher helps retailers with improving productivity by reducing the paperwork in the reimbursement process.
Mr Reuben Yong, Head of Digital Platforms, Retail & Workspace (Singapore & Malaysia), CapitaLand Investment, said: “Through the partnership with Cuscaden Peak Investments, eCapitaVoucher’s acceptance points grew by more than 10% to over 3,200 stores island wide. CapitaStar members can now use eCapitaVoucher as a payment mode in a wider variety of stores and locations, enhancing the shopping experience. We will continue the momentum to solidify eCapitaVoucher’s market leadership as Singapore’s most widely accepted digital shopping voucher.”
Ms Jaylyn Ong, General Manager, Straits Retail Property Management Services – the appointed property manager of the malls under Cuscaden Peak Investments – said: “We warmly welcome the acceptance of eCapitaVoucher in our malls, which allows us to immediately tap into the wide pool of eCapitaVoucher float and large user base of more than 1.4 million across Singapore. eCapitaVoucher has gained a strong foothold in Singapore’s retail sector, and this partnership with CapitaLand will enable our shoppers to enjoy eCapitaVoucher as a seamless payment mode across our malls, and in turn allow our tenants to benefit from the increase in footfall and sales.”
