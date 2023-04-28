Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Introduces a New Cremation Urn Collection, Legacy by MacKenzie
GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new collection of cremation urns, Legacy by MacKenzie Vault, Inc.
Dallas, TX, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new collection of cremation urns, Legacy by MacKenzie Vault, Inc.
Points of emphasis
1. Designed for memorializing loved ones permanently, Legacy helps support grieving families at their time of need. Families can choose its unique personality with a vivid color or calming earth tones.
2. Federally patented and certified for direct ground burial, Legacy offers top tier and trusted cultured marble cremation urns. They are 100% waterproof, and their precious contents are completely safeguarded against being exposed to the elements.
3. Fully customizable, Legacy’s hand-sculpted cultured marble urns are the artistic expression of sophistication. They can be complimented by an engraved brass plaque or beautifully enhanced by a high-definition ultra-violet printed design or photograph. The new state-of-art technique allows pigment to bind to the surface of a white plaque which results in a beautiful artwork memorial that will not scratch off.
4. Guaranteed for safe travel, Legacy is TSA approved and can be x-ray scanned. Under no circumstance will the urn need to be opened by security personnel.
5. Suitable for formal inurnment or returning home, Legacy urns can be placed in select niches within a columbarium where all friends and family can gather to pay their respects. On the other hand, many families prefer to have their urn at home with them.
From Dornoch, Scotland to Springfield, Massachusetts, MacKenzie Vault, Inc. has a rich multi-generational family history since being founded by John MacKenzie in 1886. Created by the most trusted name in cultured marble cremation urns, we are proud to present Legacy Cultured Marble Cremation Urns as part of our collection.
- GetUrns, LLC (https://www.geturns.com/)
Points of emphasis
1. Designed for memorializing loved ones permanently, Legacy helps support grieving families at their time of need. Families can choose its unique personality with a vivid color or calming earth tones.
2. Federally patented and certified for direct ground burial, Legacy offers top tier and trusted cultured marble cremation urns. They are 100% waterproof, and their precious contents are completely safeguarded against being exposed to the elements.
3. Fully customizable, Legacy’s hand-sculpted cultured marble urns are the artistic expression of sophistication. They can be complimented by an engraved brass plaque or beautifully enhanced by a high-definition ultra-violet printed design or photograph. The new state-of-art technique allows pigment to bind to the surface of a white plaque which results in a beautiful artwork memorial that will not scratch off.
4. Guaranteed for safe travel, Legacy is TSA approved and can be x-ray scanned. Under no circumstance will the urn need to be opened by security personnel.
5. Suitable for formal inurnment or returning home, Legacy urns can be placed in select niches within a columbarium where all friends and family can gather to pay their respects. On the other hand, many families prefer to have their urn at home with them.
From Dornoch, Scotland to Springfield, Massachusetts, MacKenzie Vault, Inc. has a rich multi-generational family history since being founded by John MacKenzie in 1886. Created by the most trusted name in cultured marble cremation urns, we are proud to present Legacy Cultured Marble Cremation Urns as part of our collection.
- GetUrns, LLC (https://www.geturns.com/)
Contact
GetUrnsContact
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Cameron Allahverdi
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Categories