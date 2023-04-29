Earthly Infrastructure® Building and Infrastructure Development Inc Joins International Code Council for the Celebration of Building Safety Month 2023
During the Month of May, Earthly Infrastructure® will be participating in Building Safety Month through the implementation of daily building safety tip dissemination to promote building safety.
Virginia Beach, VA, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Throughout the month of May, Earthly Infrastructure® Building and Infrastructure Development Inc will participate in the 43rd annual Building Safety Month, a worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members and partners to promote building safety.
This year’s campaign, “It Starts with YOU,” raises awareness about the role we all play in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn. The campaign also makes the connection between building codes and our personal safety, as well as the important work done by building safety professionals in our communities. This year’s campaign addresses how building safety impacts everyone on a personal, local, and global level.
• Week One: Building Safety Starts at Home, May 1–7, highlights how building safety impacts our everyday life as family members, friends and individuals at home.
• Week Two: Building Safety Professionals and You, May 8-14, share a glimpse into the world of building safety professionals by outlining different roles and their responsibilities.
• Week Three: Prepare Your Community, May 15-21, focuses on how to protect not just your home, but your community at large, from disaster.
• Week Four: Advocate for Your Community, May 22-28, provides the tips and tools needed to advocate for building safety in your community.
• Week Five: Solving Challenges Together, May 29-31, elevates Building Safety Month to a global scale by addressing how we can work together internationally to tackle the world's most important issues.
“Earthly Infrastructure® has pledged a commitment to building and public safety here in the State of Virginia and so I’ve paired with the International Code Council as a proud participating member so that I can remain as resourceful as possible for my community.”
- Eric S. Cavallo, Founder and Director of Operations of Earthly Infrastructure®
Learn more about Building Safety Month at www.buildingsafetymonth.org or join the conversation on social media using #BuildingSafety365.
This year’s campaign, “It Starts with YOU,” raises awareness about the role we all play in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn. The campaign also makes the connection between building codes and our personal safety, as well as the important work done by building safety professionals in our communities. This year’s campaign addresses how building safety impacts everyone on a personal, local, and global level.
• Week One: Building Safety Starts at Home, May 1–7, highlights how building safety impacts our everyday life as family members, friends and individuals at home.
• Week Two: Building Safety Professionals and You, May 8-14, share a glimpse into the world of building safety professionals by outlining different roles and their responsibilities.
• Week Three: Prepare Your Community, May 15-21, focuses on how to protect not just your home, but your community at large, from disaster.
• Week Four: Advocate for Your Community, May 22-28, provides the tips and tools needed to advocate for building safety in your community.
• Week Five: Solving Challenges Together, May 29-31, elevates Building Safety Month to a global scale by addressing how we can work together internationally to tackle the world's most important issues.
“Earthly Infrastructure® has pledged a commitment to building and public safety here in the State of Virginia and so I’ve paired with the International Code Council as a proud participating member so that I can remain as resourceful as possible for my community.”
- Eric S. Cavallo, Founder and Director of Operations of Earthly Infrastructure®
Learn more about Building Safety Month at www.buildingsafetymonth.org or join the conversation on social media using #BuildingSafety365.
Contact
Earthly InfrastructureContact
Eric S. Cavallo
757-692-7040
earthlyinfrastructure.com
Eric S. Cavallo
757-692-7040
earthlyinfrastructure.com
Categories