Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Appellation Construction Services and Whiteley Infrastructure Group
Montoursville, PA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction between Appellation Construction Services and Whiteley Infrastructure Group.
The seller, Appellation Construction Services (ACS), is a full-service new build contractor and maintenance, modification, and upgrade specialist servicing the Williamsport, Pennsylvania area. ACS delivers quality craftsmanship in the oil and gas piping systems space and serves the industrial, healthcare, education, commercial, and power generation industries. Since 2009, they have been known for exceeding customers’ expectations in project controls and turnover documentation.
Greg Galante, CEO of ACS, said: “The Benchmark International team did a great job finding and matching us up with a perfect fit in a partner for an acquisition. We look forward to a great future thanks to their efforts in finding a partner that fits us very well and offers unlimited potential for our company and team going forward, and we couldn’t have asked for a better result!”
The buyer, Whitely Infrastructure Group, is a technical services provider for the energy, infrastructure, power generation, public utilities, and industrial markets. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Texas, they started with a drafting table, a dream, and the drive to deliver safe, reliable, and accurate data to their clients as they developed assets in some of the most congested industrial areas in the world. Over time, the expertise of Mark Whiteley blossomed to include understanding the operations and challenges of owning and managing assets in the energy, power, utilities, manufacturing, and other industrial markets.
“The team at Appellation Construction Services built an incredible business that attracted many buyers. Whiteley saw the Strategic potential and growth possibilities by aligning with such a reputable organization. Congratulations to all involved.” – Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
