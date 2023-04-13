Business in the DRC is Booming for South African Mining Exporters as They Return to DRC Mining Week
Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will host a South African pavilion at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi for the fifth time from 14–16 June this year. The South African delegation will comprise companies providing the latest mining technologies, engineering, equipment, services and technical skills.
Last year, the DTIC sponsored 22 companies to showcase their offerings at the event, which is the largest in the Copperbelt and surrounding regions. The department reported that the companies had expressed great satisfaction with the productive engagements at the expo with potential clients and partners, and they had acquired deals and secured sales onsite.
“It is exciting in the sense that it gives opportunities to small- and medium-sized companies to get exposure for their new and innovative products and services,” says Siphamandla Kumkani, Trade and Investment Representative at the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.
He adds: “the DRC is an important mining country with a huge market for South African companies. This gives them opportunities to showcase, convene business-to-business meetings and establish long-lasting relationships beyond DRC Mining Week, which enables them to generate revenue and create the required jobs in South Africa.”
“Mining in their blood”
“The technical know-how, experience and specialist knowledge of our South African exhibitors are in great demand across the mining landscape on the continent, and in the DRC in the particular, as it is fast becoming a key mining destination as the world’s largest producer of cobalt” says Patricia Kazaka, event manager DRC Mining Week at the VUKA Group, the organisers of the event for the past 18 years.
“And let’s not forget, both countries have mining in their blood,” she adds, “they are passionate, ambitious and ready to do business.”
Last year, DRC Mining Week attracted nearly 7000 mining professionals in a record-breaking return to Lubumbashi after the Covid pandemic. However, the DTIC also views the event as great exposure for South African mining exporters to opportunities not only in the DRC, but also in the Central and Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.
“It is important for Africans to support other African enterprises and industries,” Patricia Kazaka states. “This way we strengthen our economies and promote much-needed economic growth and employment in the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”
Other country pavilions expected to participate in Lubumbashi in June include China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
High-level support
The following ministers and government representatives have already been confirmed for this year’s 3-day programme:
- H.E. Antoinette Nsamba Kalambayi, Minister, Ministry of Mines, DRC
- Excellence, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, Governor of Haut Katanga, DRC
- H.E. José Mpanda Kabangu, Minister, Ministry of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, DRC
- H.E Benoit-Pierre Laramée, Ambassador of Canada to the DRC
- H.E. Ruffin Benam Beltoungou, Minister, Ministry of Mines and Geology, Central African Republic
Longstanding industry support
The event boasts the longstanding and loyal support of many mining and industrial sector leaders, including Standard Bank, who returns as the lead sponsor, while Ecobank takes on the event sponsor positioning, Glencore and EquityBCDC are diamond plus sponsors and AirTel, FBNBank, MES and ARSP are diamond sponsors. Official industry partners that support the event include the DRC Chamber of Mines, FEC and the DRC’s Ministry of Mines.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Mining Review Africa, the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry, is the event’s premium media partner.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue:
- Live event: 14–16 June 2023
- Expo and conference: 14–16 June 2023
- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
