Root & Vine Vending is Coming to Central Florida Providing Healthy Alternatives to Conventional Junk Food Vending

Root & Vine Vending's purpose is to provide delicious, healthy food and drink options that are better fuel for people's bodies than the traditional junk food options pushed by conventional vending. The long-term goal of the company is to have machines in various locations throughout Central FL and improve the health and well-being of people in a time crunch or with no alternative. Support this vision with crowdfunding campaigns listed in the article.