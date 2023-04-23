Husson University’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management Honored at 2023 Governor's Conference on Tourism

Husson’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management was honored at the 2023 Maine Tourism Awards on March 28, 2023. The School received an award for Leadership and Growth. The award presentation was part of the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism. According to a video on the Conference’s website, the Leadership and Growth Award was given to the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management because of its “contributions to the growth of Maine’s tourism industry workforce.”