Husson University’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management Honored at 2023 Governor's Conference on Tourism
Husson’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management was honored at the 2023 Maine Tourism Awards on March 28, 2023. The School received an award for Leadership and Growth. The award presentation was part of the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism. According to a video on the Conference’s website, the Leadership and Growth Award was given to the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management because of its “contributions to the growth of Maine’s tourism industry workforce.”
According to a video on the Conference’s website, the Leadership and Growth Award was given to the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management because of its “contributions to the growth of Maine’s tourism industry workforce. Together with industry and community partners, the School has established strong relationships that introduce students to tourism job opportunities. Since 2008, over 700 internships have directly supported Maine’s tourism economy.”
The School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management is part of Husson’s College of Business. The person who accepted the award on behalf of Husson University was Dr. Lee Speronis, an assistant dean, associate professor and the director of the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management.
“I graciously accepted this award on behalf of our over 500 students, 10 faculty members, Dean Hansen and Provost Coy-Ogan – all of whom are devoted to the professional success of our hospitality and tourism students,” said Speronis.
Continuing on, he said, “We also deeply appreciate the support of President Clark and our many business partners who have provided valuable internships to our students over the last 15 years. In addition, Husson is grateful for the support of the Maine Office of Tourism.”
Husson University is doing its part to support the hospitality and tourism industry. In Maine, Husson is the only institution of higher education to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality and tourism management. It’s also the only University in Northern New England that offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in hospitality management.
“We’re very proud of Lee and all of the faculty members in Husson’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management for all they’ve done to make our University one of the most respected educators of hospitality and tourism professionals,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at the University. “The tourism industry is a vital part of Maine’s economy. Many people don’t realize that one in six jobs in Maine is hospitality and tourism related. Thanks to the hard work of our graduates, this vital economic sector will continue to be an important part of our state’s future.”
