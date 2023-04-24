Johari Digital Makes a Significant Contribution from Their CSR Fund to Support Innovation, Research & Incubation at IIT, Jodhpur
Jodhpur, India, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As a part of the Industry and Academia collaboration, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. donated a significant funding amount to IIT, Jodhpur Incubation & Innovation center from their CSR Fund to boost & strengthen Med-Tech Startup Ecosystem.
Mr. Satyendra Johari, Executive Chairman & Founder, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. presented the cheque to Mr. Surajit Ghosh, IIT Incubation & Innovation Center on 25th March, 2023.
Med-Tech Industry in India is undergoing a rapid transformation. As a 40+ yrs. Medical Device Manufacturing Company, they're glad to contribute towards building a stronger healthcare ecosystem.
Johari Digital proactively promotes academic research in the MedTech domain with their CoE (Center of Excellence) at IIT, Jodhpur. Most researched innovations in academia end up being shelved but with support of commercially viable Med-Tech Companies these innovations will get a chance to enter commercial arena.
There are numerous emerging technologies in the premier institutes and Govt. of India has taken multiple initiatives to accelerate innovation & development of the Medical Devices across different categories.
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
Established in 1979, Johari Digital is a Global Medical Device design, development, and manufacturing service provider with 40+ years of experience across FDA Class I & II products. It is an MDSAP, ISO 13485:2016, US FDA (510k), BIS-certified company, and GMP-audited facility meeting international standards and processes. The company operates from a 65,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art medical device manufacturing facility in India along with an R&D Center in Serbia & Hyderabad (India) and Business Development team in India & USA.
Johari Digital provides regulatory-compliant contract manufacturing for global MedTech giants as well as innovative start-ups to accelerate the go-to-market. It has 20+ US FDA 510K Certifications, 100+ active clients worldwide, and 80% of clients from the US. To date, Johari has supported the commercialization of 145+ Medical devices. The company's versatile product development and manufacturing portfolio includes Hospital Equipment & Critical Care devices, Vital monitoring devices, Imaging Systems: Ophthalmology, Hematology, Endoscopy, Medical Aesthetic: Radio Frequency, Biostimulation, Laser, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Wearable Medical Devices, Medical Equipment: Laboratory Diagnostic Systems, Point of Care Diagnostics, Therapeutic devices: Ultrasound, Electrotherapy, Neurostimulation, Artificial Intelligence, Bluetooth & Cloud based Medical Devices.
Johari's Center of Excellence, IIT Jodhpur
Johari's Center of Excellence, IIT Jodhpur is an extended arm of Johari Digital Healthcare to accelerate research & development in the Medical Device Domain. With the demand of accessible healthcare reaching its zenith, the company has been expanding its operations substantially. JDHL CoE, IIT, Jodhpur is research hub to accelerate research & fulfill growing demands of accessible, affordable and accurate medical devices.
Kamal Kumawat
954-968-7555
www.joharidigital.com/
Address: G-582-584, EPIP, Boranada – Rajasthan – 342012, India.
