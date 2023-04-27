"Aaddress" Expands in South and Northeast India
Address: The virtual office company has started its services in Bangalore and Aizawl. There is a significant upward trend in the adoption of virtual office solutions, showcasing the growing popularity and demand for flexible and cost-effective office solutions. Considering the trend, Aaddress company decided to increase the number of locations where it provides virtual office services. After in Aizawl and Bangalore, it is planning to open in Aurangabad Maharashtra and Ahmedabad Gujrat.
Delhi, India, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aaddress, the virtual office company, is a Delhi-based company that offers virtual office services to businesses. Looking into the growing demand for virtual offices across the globe, it has decided to expand its business in India. Its services are now available in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Aizawl, Mizoram.
A virtual office is an office without a physical space. It is a group of services that help you compensate for a real office. Virtual offices give all the benefits of physical office space, like a professional mailing address, a business phone number, space for meetings, presentations, business deals, pitching products and services, etc.
The company's marketing head, Ankur Goel, stated that the company is looking forward to becoming an international brand in the virtual office industry.
He also said that "Aaddress" is changing the game in the virtual office sector in India, catering specifically to the needs of small startups and providing them with all the solutions they need to set up and run successful businesses.
With an impressive track record of five years in the industry, Aaddress.in has already assisted over 7,000+ customers all over India, establishing themselves as a leading virtual office aggregator without any external investment.
COVID-19 has forced many organisations to let their employees work from home. This led to the realisation that employees could work more effectively and for longer hours if they worked from home. It increases the productivity of the company and reduces the cost of maintaining an office.
But offices are required for various other reasons than as a place to operate businesses. For example, business registration, connecting with customers, correspondences, etc. This challenge directs the companies towards virtual offices.
As per the recent significant upward trend in the adoption of virtual office solutions, showcasing the growing popularity and demand for flexible and cost-effective office solutions among businesses globally.
To grab the opportunity presented by growing market demands, Aaddress establishes its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The company got good responses in the above-mentioned cities, and it initiated its services in Gurgaon and Ahmedabad.
On the premise of getting a further positive response, the company is ready to expand its services to other cities too. The company is planning to start its services in Aurangabad, a major town in Maharashtra, and Bhilai Nagar, a commercial hub in Chhattisgarh state.
A virtual office is an office without a physical space. It is a group of services that help you compensate for a real office. Virtual offices give all the benefits of physical office space, like a professional mailing address, a business phone number, space for meetings, presentations, business deals, pitching products and services, etc.
The company's marketing head, Ankur Goel, stated that the company is looking forward to becoming an international brand in the virtual office industry.
He also said that "Aaddress" is changing the game in the virtual office sector in India, catering specifically to the needs of small startups and providing them with all the solutions they need to set up and run successful businesses.
With an impressive track record of five years in the industry, Aaddress.in has already assisted over 7,000+ customers all over India, establishing themselves as a leading virtual office aggregator without any external investment.
COVID-19 has forced many organisations to let their employees work from home. This led to the realisation that employees could work more effectively and for longer hours if they worked from home. It increases the productivity of the company and reduces the cost of maintaining an office.
But offices are required for various other reasons than as a place to operate businesses. For example, business registration, connecting with customers, correspondences, etc. This challenge directs the companies towards virtual offices.
As per the recent significant upward trend in the adoption of virtual office solutions, showcasing the growing popularity and demand for flexible and cost-effective office solutions among businesses globally.
To grab the opportunity presented by growing market demands, Aaddress establishes its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The company got good responses in the above-mentioned cities, and it initiated its services in Gurgaon and Ahmedabad.
On the premise of getting a further positive response, the company is ready to expand its services to other cities too. The company is planning to start its services in Aurangabad, a major town in Maharashtra, and Bhilai Nagar, a commercial hub in Chhattisgarh state.
Contact
Sharad GattuContact
+91-8745950950
www.freakyseo.com
+91-8745950950
www.freakyseo.com
Categories