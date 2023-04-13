TPI Efficiency Adds New President of Sales - Jim Connolly
Cleveland, OH, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TPI Efficiency, a leading energy broker and efficiency consulting company and part of the ScaleCo Fund IV, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Connolly as its new President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Connolly will drive sales growth, develop and execute sales strategies, and expand the company's customer-base.
Mr. Connolly brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having worked in the energy supplier industry for twenty years. Most recently, Connolly served as Vice President and General Manager at NRG, responsible for net profit, sales management, training, and operations. Before that, he held senior sales positions at several leading energy companies. His expertise includes power, natural gas, demand response, energy efficiency, and sustainability initiatives.
"TPI is lucky to have Jim as our President of Sales," said Roger Zona, TPI Efficiency's CEO and Founder. "Jim's extensive energy and corporate leadership background put TPI in a perfect situation to grow and grow fast!"
"I am excited to join TPI and to lead the sales team," said Mr. Connolly. "I believe that my experience working with market-leading suppliers, including energy commodities, energy efficiency, and sales in general, will add to the success of the TPI industry-leading platform. I am pleased to be part of the TPI team's continued growth and future."
Mr. Connolly holds a Bachelor of Science in Technical Science from Wentworth Institute of Technology and several professional development certifications from Harvard Business School. He will be based at the company's Columbus office.
About TPI Efficiency
TPI Efficiency is an Ohio leader in energy brokerage and utility consulting. Headquartered in Cleveland, they are a licensed energy broker, serving businesses in every deregulated natural gas and electricity market. Founded in 2009, TPI recently celebrated 13 years in business, servicing over 3,800 commercial, industrial, educational, government, and nonprofit organizations across the country.
For more information, visit TPIEfficiency.com.
About ScaleCo
ScaleCo has a committed capital fund ("Fund IV") dedicated to acquiring a controlling interest in transformable private companies within driving distance of Cleveland, Ohio. ScaleCo uses a scalable search model; a blended model that combines traditional Private Equity deal sourcing with elements of a Search Fund. TPI Efficiency is ScaleCo Fund IV's third investment, alongside PSP Metrics (Pittsburgh, PA) and Innoplast Holdings (Cleveland, OH).
For more information, visit scaleco.com.
