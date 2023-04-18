ReviveAdserverMod.com Launches Smartphone Anchored Ads Plugin for Revive
The ReviveAdserverMod's smartphone Anchored Ads Plugin assists in delivering the anchored ad type at the bottom of the publisher page. The visual advertisement would be shown at the bottom of the window that the browser opens with the name of the company and the product or company description.
Nowadays, web users want to know about all of the characteristics of a product. Aside from the image banner, extra information about the promoted goods or services is displayed. As a consequence, viewers tend to spend a greater amount of time in the advertisement, and ad engagement time gradually increases.
The ad will appear at the bottom of the screen with very little information on the first level. When you click the base banner, the product information is presented in full-screen mode. Users can also click the close button to minimize the ad and continue browsing the publisher's page.
The supported mobile browser includes Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, Opera, UC browser
The benefit of using Smartphone Anchored Ads Plugin for Revive:
Ad delivery on various Smartphone devices that is responsive.
Delivers ads in a super rich media format.
Increase user engagement with in-ad content.
There is a noticeable increase in CTR (click-through ratio).
Smartphone anchor ad user clicks, impressions, and conversions can all be recorded.
Their plugin works on iOS and Android devices and is easy to install with Revive adserver. In order to satisfy their own needs, advertisers can entirely customize it, changing the size, color, and placement of the anchoring advertising.
They are convinced that the Smartphone Anchored Ads Plugin for Revive will improve both advertisers' and users' mobile advertising experiences. Please do not hesitate to contact them if you have any queries regarding their plugin or would want to organize a demo.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/smartphone-anchored-ads-plugin
Contact
Rita Cathy
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
