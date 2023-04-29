MaxMind Launches an Affiliate Program for Developers, Integrators, and Platforms
MaxMind launches an affiliate program for businesses who develop applications, plugins, and platforms that analyze IP traffic and help users detect online fraud.
Malden, MA, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MaxMind, creator of GeoIP® and minFraud®, and a leading provider of IP geolocation and online fraud detection tools, launches an affiliate program for businesses who develop applications, plugins, and platforms that analyze IP traffic and help users detect online fraud.
Businesses building an integration or application that uses MaxMind’s GeoIP for IP geolocation and proxy detection, or MaxMind’s minFraud services for fraud detection, can apply to become a MaxMind affiliate and earn 10% of qualified purchases from customers they refer.
“Developers and integrators have been an essential part of our story since 2002,” said Jason Ketola, COO of MaxMind. “Through the MaxMind affiliate program we provide technical resources, documentation, and a set of high quality standards that will enhance partner offerings in IP geolocation and fraud prevention, and ensure that MaxMind data is being used to its best potential. We’re proud to continue making it easier for our customers to access data vital to their business operations.”
Who can be an affiliate of MaxMind?
Third party developers - companies who produce plugins or integrations for popular technology platforms that benefit from IP geolocation or fraud detection
Platform operators - companies who run a platform for businesses who may wish to add optional features for fraud detection, or features that use IP geolocation and IP intelligence data
Developers and operators of platforms can apply to the MaxMind Affiliate Program by emailing MaxMind’s partnership team at partner@maxmind.com.
For more information about the affiliate program, visit https://www.maxmind.com/en/affiliate-program.
About MaxMind
MaxMind, creator of GeoIP® and minFraud®, was founded in 2002 with a vision to make the internet a safer, smarter place by empowering people and businesses to solve the world's digital challenges using non-invasive, accurate data.
With its people-focused approach, and security, accuracy, and affordability at the core of its values, the company has grown to become the leading provider of IP geolocation and online fraud detection tools, and the first company to offer both.
Trusted by software developers worldwide, and made simple for businesses to integrate, thousands of organizations rely on MaxMind for fraud prevention, internet security, content customization, advertising, digital rights management, compliance, and user experience optimization.
MaxMind is committed to offering a free version of its GeoIP data, and continues to donate over 60% of profits to charities. Learn more on https://www.maxmind.com/en/home.
Contact
Joanna Atallah
617-500-4493
maxmind.com
