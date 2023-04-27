Free Webinar: Day 1 CPT Universities Info Section
This month, day1cpt.org have invited school officials from two famous universities on the west coast to host online info sections, providing more information regarding their graduate-level courses. The webinars will contain a live Q&A section, in which students can engage with the officer and have their concerns addressed directly.
Pasadena, CA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Day 1 CPT becomes an increasingly popular alternative option for F1 students these years. It is a cost-effective way to ensure F1 students’ who just entered the professional field continue working in America legally. day-1cpt-org is an official admission partner for 25+ CPT universities in the U.S., provides free consultations to those who need work authorization but failed to get an H1B.
Day1cpt.org helps international students to continue their work in the U.S. by helping them enroll in CPT universities and get CPT work authorizations.
This month, day1cpt.org invited school officials from famous universities on the west coast to host online info sections, providing more information regarding their graduate-level courses. The webinars will contain a live Q&A section, in which students can engage with the officer and have their concerns addressed directly.
Topic: Sofia University Info Section
Speaker: John Mahan
Date & Time：April 27; 5:30PM PST
Venue: online (zoom)
Students can join this Webinar via link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5316811719315/WN_hAZ9EXZERieMeAo3S0Wzyw#/registration
To learn more about Scholarship Programs and other services, visit the official website www.day1cpt.org and schedule a free consultation. Day1cpt.org's experts will provide personalized CPT consultation. They can also help students waive the application fee, as well as check scholarship eligibility.
Contact
Rebecca Hsu
818-968-6553
https://www.day1cpt.org
