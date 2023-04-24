Argentum Apothecary Achieves Butterfly Mark Recertification from Positive Luxury
London-based skincare brand, ARgENTUM Apothecary has achieved Butterfly Mark recertification in recognition of their continuous improvement in embedding measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations.
London, United Kingdom, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Since conception ARgENTUM Apothecary’s focus has been to establish a luxury range of products that is derived from natural origins and delivers groundbreaking science to become a leader in modern skincare. With a strong belief in truth and integrity, ARgENTUM chose to be ethically transparent and began working with Positive Luxury in 2017 to achieve this.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). ARgENTUM Apothecary achieved 53% in Environment, 56% in Social and 61% in Governance, with a 55% improvement overall and excelling in the following areas:
People Management: Working with Positive Luxury during their recertification journey, ARgENTUM implemented a series of key policies such as employee engagement, learning and development, health and wellbeing, and people’s rights and responsibilities to name a few. As an SME, all policies were approved by senior management, are easily accessible on their internal drive, and form part of a thorough onboarding process and training for new employees.
Operations: Maintaining a sustainable supply chain, ARgENTUM ensure that 100% of their suppliers and sub-contractors are signatories to their ethical agreement covering material social risks such as Fair & Free labour, Child Labour, Living Wages, Discrimination, Working Hours, and Conditions. The contract stipulates regular audits and compliance reviews will be completed to ensure the highest standards across their supply chain.
Waste Management: During their recertification, ARgENTUM Apothecary expanded their operations and opened their first flagship store in London. Managing the growth in resource consumption that resulted from the growth in operations, ARgENTUM created a waste management and prevention guide – managing the gathering of waste and the duty of care for its disposal. Not focusing on their direct waste, ARgENTUM work with their suppliers understanding the areas of waste generation and selecting suppliers who work to minimise waste by implementing the 4R’s.
Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: Recognising the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion in growing a successful business, ARgENTUM worked with Positive Luxury to enhance their D,E & I policy and now includes core topics; recruitment, performance, promotions and retention. Operating a top-down approach to inclusion, ARgENTUM’S leadership team comprises 80% women. As part of the hiring process, all staff conduct unconscious bias training, and contractual arrangements such as flexible working hours and locations are considered. ARgENTUM work with private recruitment agencies including Better Placed Recruitment and Office Angels Recruitment which uphold their own D+I policies.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
"We are delighted to re-certify ARgENTUM Apothecary with the Butterfly Mark. Since 2017, the company has been on a sustainability journey of continuous improvement, innovating and challenging norms. ARgENTUM opened the first flagship store in Notting Hill London and they apply the same care that they take making their products to the retail experience.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“From the outset, integrity has been at the heart of everything ARgENTUM does. Our core philosophy is to help people discover the beauty in balance and this reflects in our approach to sustainability, ecological stability, and how we operate as a business. As a Butterfly Mark certified brand since 2017, we’re over the moon that our improvements have been recognised by Positive Luxury and we will continue to build upon our achievements." -Joy Isaacs CEO and Founder of ARgENTUM Apothercary
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, ARgENTUM Apothecary will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Limelight Diamonds at :https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/argentum-apothecary/
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). ARgENTUM Apothecary achieved 53% in Environment, 56% in Social and 61% in Governance, with a 55% improvement overall and excelling in the following areas:
People Management: Working with Positive Luxury during their recertification journey, ARgENTUM implemented a series of key policies such as employee engagement, learning and development, health and wellbeing, and people’s rights and responsibilities to name a few. As an SME, all policies were approved by senior management, are easily accessible on their internal drive, and form part of a thorough onboarding process and training for new employees.
Operations: Maintaining a sustainable supply chain, ARgENTUM ensure that 100% of their suppliers and sub-contractors are signatories to their ethical agreement covering material social risks such as Fair & Free labour, Child Labour, Living Wages, Discrimination, Working Hours, and Conditions. The contract stipulates regular audits and compliance reviews will be completed to ensure the highest standards across their supply chain.
Waste Management: During their recertification, ARgENTUM Apothecary expanded their operations and opened their first flagship store in London. Managing the growth in resource consumption that resulted from the growth in operations, ARgENTUM created a waste management and prevention guide – managing the gathering of waste and the duty of care for its disposal. Not focusing on their direct waste, ARgENTUM work with their suppliers understanding the areas of waste generation and selecting suppliers who work to minimise waste by implementing the 4R’s.
Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: Recognising the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion in growing a successful business, ARgENTUM worked with Positive Luxury to enhance their D,E & I policy and now includes core topics; recruitment, performance, promotions and retention. Operating a top-down approach to inclusion, ARgENTUM’S leadership team comprises 80% women. As part of the hiring process, all staff conduct unconscious bias training, and contractual arrangements such as flexible working hours and locations are considered. ARgENTUM work with private recruitment agencies including Better Placed Recruitment and Office Angels Recruitment which uphold their own D+I policies.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
"We are delighted to re-certify ARgENTUM Apothecary with the Butterfly Mark. Since 2017, the company has been on a sustainability journey of continuous improvement, innovating and challenging norms. ARgENTUM opened the first flagship store in Notting Hill London and they apply the same care that they take making their products to the retail experience.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“From the outset, integrity has been at the heart of everything ARgENTUM does. Our core philosophy is to help people discover the beauty in balance and this reflects in our approach to sustainability, ecological stability, and how we operate as a business. As a Butterfly Mark certified brand since 2017, we’re over the moon that our improvements have been recognised by Positive Luxury and we will continue to build upon our achievements." -Joy Isaacs CEO and Founder of ARgENTUM Apothercary
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, ARgENTUM Apothecary will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Limelight Diamonds at :https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/argentum-apothecary/
Contact
Positive LuxuryContact
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Categories