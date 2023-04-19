ReviveAdserverMod.com Launches Multi Dimensional Report Plugin for Revive Statistics
ReviveAdserverMod.com, a leading Revive Plugin Provider launches Multi Dimensional Report Plugin for Revive Statistics.
San Francisco, CA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ReviveAdserverMod.com, a leading revive plugin provider launches Multi Dimensional Report for Revive Statistics. The multi-dimensional reporting add-on is used to view detailed statistics in data tables and graphical representations. Information on all statistics is available on the same page.
The following chart style can be viewed visually, and it contains the entity with an amount of traffic information, including requests, clicks, impressions, CTR, and conversions. Filter by Entity, Type of Chart, and Date Picker (including Campaign, Banner, Website, Zone, and Date Grouping).
The Entity name appears in the data table together with the number of requests, impressions, clicks, CTR, and conversions.
This plugin provides advanced reporting features for revive adserver. One can do this by choosing various dimensions, such as Advertiser, Campaign, Zone, Banner, etc., to build multi-dimensional reports. Additionally, one has a choice of metrics to report on, including Impressions, Clicks, CTR, and Conversions. The reports can be viewed graphically. The reports can be extracted into different kind of formats including Excel, CSV, PDF.
Multi dimensional report helps for faster analysis that quickly helps to identify areas that need attention or opportunities for further improvement. It allows to analyze of data from multiple perspectives simultaneously and can provide a complete picture of data which further helps to identify trends in a single dimension. It also has customizable views which allow focusing on business goals.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/multi-dimensional-report-for-revive-statistics
About ReviveAdserverMod.com
ReviveAdserverMod.com refers to the use of custom modifications or extensions to the Revive Adserver software. Revive Adserver is an open-source ad serving platform which allows publishers to manage and display advertising on their own websites.
ReviveAdserverMod.com have custom-built plugins or enhancements that can be added to the core Revive Adserver software to extend its functionalities or add new features. These mods can be developed by the community and can be downloaded and installed into the Revive Adserver software.
The following chart style can be viewed visually, and it contains the entity with an amount of traffic information, including requests, clicks, impressions, CTR, and conversions. Filter by Entity, Type of Chart, and Date Picker (including Campaign, Banner, Website, Zone, and Date Grouping).
The Entity name appears in the data table together with the number of requests, impressions, clicks, CTR, and conversions.
This plugin provides advanced reporting features for revive adserver. One can do this by choosing various dimensions, such as Advertiser, Campaign, Zone, Banner, etc., to build multi-dimensional reports. Additionally, one has a choice of metrics to report on, including Impressions, Clicks, CTR, and Conversions. The reports can be viewed graphically. The reports can be extracted into different kind of formats including Excel, CSV, PDF.
Multi dimensional report helps for faster analysis that quickly helps to identify areas that need attention or opportunities for further improvement. It allows to analyze of data from multiple perspectives simultaneously and can provide a complete picture of data which further helps to identify trends in a single dimension. It also has customizable views which allow focusing on business goals.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/multi-dimensional-report-for-revive-statistics
About ReviveAdserverMod.com
ReviveAdserverMod.com refers to the use of custom modifications or extensions to the Revive Adserver software. Revive Adserver is an open-source ad serving platform which allows publishers to manage and display advertising on their own websites.
ReviveAdserverMod.com have custom-built plugins or enhancements that can be added to the core Revive Adserver software to extend its functionalities or add new features. These mods can be developed by the community and can be downloaded and installed into the Revive Adserver software.
Contact
Revive Adserver ModContact
Rita Cathy
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
Rita Cathy
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
Categories