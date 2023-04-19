RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks Among the REAL Trends 500
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerage Makes the REAL Trends 500 List Once Again.
Sarasota, FL, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group, an independently owned franchise with 13 offices on the Florida Gulf Coast, has been listed among the REAL Trends 500, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies.
The brokerage placed #137 in sales volume and #147 in transaction sides in 2022, generating more than $2.356 billion in sales volume and 4,478 in transaction sides.
That averages to $7.456 million in sales volume and 15.4 transactions per agent, making RE/MAX Alliance Group #43 based on transactions per agent.
“We are honored to be among the top 500 real estate companies once again,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner Ron Travis. “Thanks to the expertise, dedication and professionalism of our associates and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group continues to be one of the most productive brokerages in the United States. It is a pleasure to assist homebuyers and sellers with one of the most important decisions of their lives.”
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
