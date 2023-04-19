RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 in Florida Once Again
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerage Ranks #1 RE/MAX Multi-Office Franchise in Florida.
Sarasota, FL, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked the #1 RE/MAX multi-office franchise in Florida for sales by volume, according to a RE/MAX report on 2022 performance. The brokerage generated above $2.356 billion in sales volume in 2022.
“We would like to express our appreciation to our associates and staff, who have represented our company with dedication and professionalism,” said Co-Owner Ron Travis. “We also want to take this opportunity to thank our customers, who have trusted us with one of the most important transactions of their lives. We are filled with gratitude.”
RE/MAX Alliance Group, which offers both residential and commercial real estate services, was also named the #1 contributor to the Children’s Miracle Network in 2022.
The company has 350 associates and staff in 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
