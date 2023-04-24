New Silicone Gap Fillers from RAMPF
PCIM Europe 2023: Casting systems with maximum thermal conductivity and elasticity for applications in power electronics – Hall 6 / Booth 6-429.
Grafenberg, Germany, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maximum thermal conductivity, maximum elasticity – RAMPF Polymer Solutions is showcasing its brand-new range of silicone gap fillers for power electronics at PCIM Europe 2023 from May 9 to 11 in Nuremberg – Hall 6 / Booth 6-429.
RAKU® SIL gap fillers from RAMPF Polymer Solutions boast
> First-class thermal conductivity of > 1.5 W/m·K
> Very high long-term thermal endurance
> Excellent electrical properties
> Low Shore hardness
> Suitability for use at a wide range of temperatures from -60°C to 200°C
> Thixotropic behavior for outstanding processability with maximum dispensing speeds
> Rapid curing at room temperature (accelerated curing can be achieved with heat)
The soft, paste-like two-component silicone elastomers protect sensitive components from overheating and maximize their life cycle. Applications include
> High-performance electronics
> Electronic automobile components
> Computers and peripherals
> Usage between heat-generating semiconductor components and heat sinks
One- and two-component electro casting resins for high-performance electronics
A further highlight at the RAMPF booth will be high-performance casting systems for electrical/electronic components based on silicone, polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and epoxy (RAKU® POX). These provide reliable and efficient protection from chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture, and are used in applications such as
> On-board chargers
> AC/DC converters
> DC/DC converters
> Power capacitors
> Relays
> EMC filters
Material and processing from a single source
Material quality and processing are key to the correct functioning and durability of electrical/electronic systems. The casting systems from RAMPF Polymer Solutions are ideally suited for processing on standard mixing and dispensing systems.
The systems developed by sister company RAMPF Production Systems for applying thermally conductive materials ensure effective preparation and high-precision dispensing, regardless of viscosity and density. The portfolio of products and services also includes project-specific automation concepts with integrated systems for component handling, plasma pre-treatment, image processing, sensors, and much more.
Visit RAMPF Polymer Solutions at PCIM Europe 2023 from May 9 to 11 in Nuremberg – Hall 6, Booth 6-429.
