Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Dallas Everest Lions Club Group Donated and Planted Trees at City’s Tree Farm
Irving, TX, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The City of Irving’s Tree Farm, located at Nursery and Hunter Ferrell Roads, has ten new trees, thanks to the efforts of the Dallas Everest Lions Club, Keep Irving Beautiful and the Parks and Recreation Department’s Urban Forestry Team. Volunteers from the Dallas Everest Lions Club met at the tree farm on April 11 for a morning of service on a sunny spring day. After receiving instructions from the Urban Forestry team, the Lions were ready to get to work and plant the trees.
The trees were a mix of red, live and bur oaks, which were purchased using funds donated by the Lions. In the past two years, this group funded similar projects at Cimarron Park, 201 Red River Trail, and Running Bear Park, 2601 S. Story Road.
Irving Community Television Network (ICTN) was on hand to interview volunteers and staff about their experience, and to capture the activities of the day.
“The Dallas Everest Lions Club’s dedication to community service is a great example for others to follow,” said KIB Board Vice President Karen Harmon. “Not only did the club members help to plant the trees, but they also donated the funds to purchase them. These 10 beautiful oak trees will be cared for here at the farm until they are ready to be transplanted to parks or other public spaces.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
