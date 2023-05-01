MediNova NY's 11th Gala to Raise Funds for Underserved Communities in Haiti
MediNova NY is organizing their 11th Gala on May 17th, 2023 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in NYC. The event's theme is "Hope Within a Dream," and proceeds will aid in completing the Philips Pavilion for the Caracol Urgent Care Project in Haiti. The Gala will honor notable individuals, including Karen Dupiche, Erika Christensen, Aisha McShaw, Dr. Susan Beane, and Dr. Purna Atluri. The event seeks to support healthcare services in disadvantaged areas of Northeastern Haiti.
New York, NY, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MediNova NY is pleased to announce their 11th Gala, a fundraising event to support healthcare in underserved communities in Northeastern Haiti. This year's gala will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:00pm at the Museum of Jewish Heritage Museum, located at 36 Battery Place, New York, NY.
MediNova NY has been supporting healthcare in Haiti for the past 13 years, with a focus on the Northeast region. This year's gala proceeds will go directly towards finishing the Philips Pavilion, which is the second building of the Caracol Urgent Care Project. The building will contain two operating rooms, a conventional radiology suite, a CT scan suite and a recovery room.
In recognition of MediNova NY's 13th year in operation, the theme for this year's gala is "Hope Within a Dream." Celebrity makeup artist Karen Dupiche, actress Erika Christensen, fashion designer Aisha McShaw, and physicians Dr. Susan Beane and Dr. Purna Atluri will be among the distinguished honorees at this year's Annual MediNova NY Gala, which is anticipated to be the biggest year yet for MediNova NY. The MediNova NY Gala Committee is determined to bridge the gap and make quality healthcare accessible for everyone in Haiti. The event is not just a celebration, but also an opportunity for friends and supporters to come together and contribute to a worthy cause, as they share a commitment to giving back.
Tickets to the gala are available for purchase on the MediNova NY website. For those who are unable to attend but would still like to support the cause, donations can also be made through the website. For more information about MediNova NY’s 2023 Fundraising Gala Dinner, please visit their website.
For Press and Media Inquiries please contact:
Ciano Joasil
2023 Gala Committee Chairman
Ciano.Joasil@medinovany.org
917-266-4171
