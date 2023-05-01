MediNova NY's 11th Gala to Raise Funds for Underserved Communities in Haiti

MediNova NY is organizing their 11th Gala on May 17th, 2023 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in NYC. The event's theme is "Hope Within a Dream," and proceeds will aid in completing the Philips Pavilion for the Caracol Urgent Care Project in Haiti. The Gala will honor notable individuals, including Karen Dupiche, Erika Christensen, Aisha McShaw, Dr. Susan Beane, and Dr. Purna Atluri. The event seeks to support healthcare services in disadvantaged areas of Northeastern Haiti.