11th Annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium Announced
Defense Strategies Institute presents the 11th annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium. This educational forum will convene senior leaders from across DoD, Military Services, IC, Industry, and Academia for discussions centered on the modernization, synchronization, and integration of critical ISR capabilities to support the modern Warfighter. The Symposium will take place June 28-29, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.
Washington, DC, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ISR involves using a wide-array of platforms, sensors, and analytic capacity to create an awareness of adversary capabilities, dispositions, and likely intentions. Having this awareness is crucial to commanders for battle management. Accurate ISR data is critical for providing high-quality intelligence about enemy threats and serves to increase the effectiveness of military operations. This Symposium will provide a space for conversations between Government and industry professionals to discuss new developments in ISR technology and how they can be leveraged on the battlefield.
Topics of Discussion Will Include:
- Advancing Air Force ISR & cyber dominance across the threat spectrum.
- Accelerating the modernization of the Army intelligence enterprise for next-generation ISR.
- Ensuring air, space, cyber, & information superiority for the Warfighter.
- Enabling the Army’s strategic & competitive advantage by operationalizing ISR.
- Exploring, testing, & fielding high-impact, advanced technologies that enable Airmen & Guardians to maintain its superior technical advantage.
- Panel Discussion: Accelerating Effective ISR Capabilities Amid a Dynamic Threat Landscape.
- And more
2023 Early Confirmed Speakers Include:
- LTG Laura A. Potter, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army
- Joseph D. Rouge, SES, Deputy Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, HQ, USSF
- Col Fred E. Garcia II, USAF, Director, Information Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Rick Hoehne, Deputy Director of Intelligence, U.S. Strategic Command
- Soren Jones, Director, ISR Operations, OUSD (I)
- Dr. Byron F. Knight, Chief Scientist, Advanced Systems & Technology Directorate, NRO
- Ronald Rizzo, Deputy Project Director, Sensors Aerial Intelligence, PEO IEW&S
Please visit https://autoisr.dsigroup.org/ for more information. Active Military and Government employees receive complimentary registration. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now available.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
