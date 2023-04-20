11th Annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium Announced

Defense Strategies Institute presents the 11th annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium. This educational forum will convene senior leaders from across DoD, Military Services, IC, Industry, and Academia for discussions centered on the modernization, synchronization, and integration of critical ISR capabilities to support the modern Warfighter. The Symposium will take place June 28-29, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.