Complimentary Webinar: Informed Consent in Clinical Research: From Paperwork to Practice
Wilmington, DE, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering secure, configurable, high-quality lab informatics solutions, is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled “Informed Consent in Clinical Research: From Paperwork to Practice” on April 27, 2023, at 9 AM PDT (5 P.M. BST). The webinar will be presented by Martha Hernández, Scientist, CloudLIMS.com.
Webinar Overview:
The importance of informed consent in clinical research cannot be overstated. Clinical researchers must obtain participants’ consent for their voluntary participation in research. Furthermore, they must explain the purpose and risks associated with the study to participants in a language they can comprehend. The process of creating informed consent documents can be challenging, as it involves meeting several regulatory requirements and understanding the fundamentals of writing informed consent. The webinar delineates these requirements and explains how to effectively write informed consent to meet regulatory requirements and protect participants’ rights and privacy at all times.
The webinar also emphasizes the importance of using a laboratory software for clinical research to automate and streamline the management of informed consent.
Key Takeaways:
✔ What is informed consent and why it is important for clinical research
✔ Tips for writing informed consent effectively to meet regulatory requirements
✔ How a laboratory software for clinical research supports informed consent management and drives research
Register:
Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about the principles of informed consent writing as outlined by the FDA and Common Rule, and get your questions answered. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/complimentary-webinar-informed-consent-in-clinical-research-from-paperwork-to-practice/
About CloudLIMS:
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as US FDA, EMEA, CAP, EU GDPR, ICH-GCP, HIPAA, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Webinar Overview:
The importance of informed consent in clinical research cannot be overstated. Clinical researchers must obtain participants’ consent for their voluntary participation in research. Furthermore, they must explain the purpose and risks associated with the study to participants in a language they can comprehend. The process of creating informed consent documents can be challenging, as it involves meeting several regulatory requirements and understanding the fundamentals of writing informed consent. The webinar delineates these requirements and explains how to effectively write informed consent to meet regulatory requirements and protect participants’ rights and privacy at all times.
The webinar also emphasizes the importance of using a laboratory software for clinical research to automate and streamline the management of informed consent.
Key Takeaways:
✔ What is informed consent and why it is important for clinical research
✔ Tips for writing informed consent effectively to meet regulatory requirements
✔ How a laboratory software for clinical research supports informed consent management and drives research
Register:
Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about the principles of informed consent writing as outlined by the FDA and Common Rule, and get your questions answered. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/complimentary-webinar-informed-consent-in-clinical-research-from-paperwork-to-practice/
About CloudLIMS:
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as US FDA, EMEA, CAP, EU GDPR, ICH-GCP, HIPAA, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Categories