Family-Owned Local Winery Expands with an Updated Space & Exclusive Tasting Events
Despite opening days before COVID, this family-owned business has been able to thrive by adapting to change. Off the Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot opened on March 6, 2020. It is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Kenny & Denise Jewell.
Louisville, KY, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kenny and Denise Jewell have been working quietly for the last three years on Louisville’s only suburban winery that also features Kentucky-made craft beers and spirits. Recognizing the growing popularity for Kentucky’s most popular spirit, bourbon, they began working on improving space upstairs in their building located at 2118 Bruce Avenue in Buechel to host ticketed tasting events and paint & sip classes. The space is also available for party rentals. The couple completed the upstairs improvements themselves, as well as most of what you see in the winery downstairs.
“We talked about what we wanted to do in retirement. We always enjoyed visiting wineries and talked one day about owning one,” said Kenny Jewell, proprietor and vintner, “but we knew we wanted to feature the best of Kentucky’s adult beverages too.”
“Our business model is different than any other winery in Kentucky. By offering craft beers, bourbons, and spirits, as well as a few food options, we have something for everyone,” said Denise.
Off the Rails Tasting Room and Wine Depot is designated as a small farm winery, so customers can sample wines by purchasing a tasting and then buy wine by the glass or bottle. They also offer KY-made craft beers on tap, which are rotated out regularly, and KY-made spirits. They boast a vast selection of bourbons available to purchase by the pour (.75 oz, 1.5 oz or 2 oz pours), as well as a create-your-own bourbon flight, four .75 oz pours in Glencairn glasses, presented in a custom-made railroad-themed flight table. Because they opened during the height of the COVID pandemic in March of 2020, restrictions on capacity and additional regulations slowed their marketing efforts.
The tasting room hosts trivia on Tuesday nights, Singo (musical Bingo) on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and live music Saturday evenings. Future plans for the winery include a new covered deck area and renovating additional upstairs space for potential overnight rentals. For more information, please visit www.offtherailsky.com
Denise Jewell
502-523-4946
www.offtherailsky.com
