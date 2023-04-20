Driving Optimization of Warfighter Performance at Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit
The 2023 Human Performance & Biosystems Summit is returning to National Harbor, MD this June 21-22.
National Harbor, MD, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit, taking place on June 21 and 22 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s Summit will detail current efforts and initiatives for promoting holistic wellness programs for the long-term physical and mental well-being of our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians and Airmen both on and off the battlefield, highlighting this year’s theme “Promoting Holistic Wellness for Optimized Warfighter Performance.”
Health and human performance involve taking a holistic view of various mental, physical, and emotional variables that affect overall military success The objective is to understand obstacles faced by Service members and create tools to tackle these issues on multiple fronts. Senior leaders at the 2023 summit will address the importance of diet, exercise, sleep triad and the impact it has on human performance and mental health as the staple of all-around wellness.
The 2023 Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- SMA Michael A. Grinston, USA, Sergeant Major of the Army
- MG John Kline, USA, Commanding General, United States Army Center for Initial Military Training, TRADOC
- CMSgt. Roger Towberman, USSF, Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Space Force
- CAPT J. Russell Linderman, USN, PhD, Deputy Director, Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP)
- Dr. Gaurav Sharma, ST, Chief Scientist, 711th HPW, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Judy Hayes, Chief Science Officer, Human Health Performance, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Ready & Resilient: Driving DoD Optimization of Warfighter Performance Across a Broad Range of Operations.
- TRADOC Strategy: Leading the Army’s Culture Shift on Health and Fitness.
- CHAMP Initiative: Highlighting Performance Nutrition as the Linchpin to Mission Readiness.
- Spearheading Undersea Operational Capabilities for Naval Warfighter Dominance.
- Tracking the Performance and Status of Soldiers During Training, Mission Planning, and Recovery.
- Discussing Emergency Preparedness in Sports: Addressing the Physical and Mental Well-Being of Athletes in Critical Situations.
- Driving Efforts on Enhanced Crew Health and Performance Through the CIPHER Project.
2023 Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: LMI (Diamond), KBR (Platinum), Battelle and Teamworks (Exhibitors).
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
