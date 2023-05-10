Greater Norristown Art League Offers Summer Camps
Area youth can engage with eight weeks of themed art programming in various mediums.
East Norriton, PA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Registration is now open for summer art camps at Greater Norristown Art League (GNAL). Children 7 to 14 (must have turned 7 by January 1, 2023) can be registered for the weekly themed camps that explore a range of mediums and concepts. Each week is capped off with a Friday art show for parents to view the creations. Camps begin in June and conclude in April.
“We have received such positive parent feedback,” says Ria Hyer, President of the GNAL Board. “Kids come in at different levels of confidence, and some are even scared, but by the end of the week, they all want to come back. We are really proud of the offerings we have for kids in the community to explore and learn about art.”
GNAL has been offering children’s classes since 1949. For more information and to register children for the program, interested parents can visit: https://www.gnal800west.org/summer-camp.
About the Instructor
Diane DeRogatis is a certified art educator. She previously taught elementary and high school art in her home state of New Jersey. Since moving to Pennsylvania, she continues to teach and work independently as a freelance artist. A landscape artist who favors watercolor and acrylic painting, she is inspired by the beautiful lakes, mountains, hiking trails, and farmland of Pennsylvania.
About Greater Norristown Art League
Greater Norristown Art League, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a 501 (c)(3) status engaged in the promotion and teaching of the Arts. Founded in 1941 and chartered in 1957, it is located in the Old Norriton Schoolhouse and is one of East Norriton Township’s historical resources. GNAL offers day, evening, and weekend classes for adults and children, in addition to one-day studios in all media, exhibition opportunities, and summer camp for children. Each September a public open house is held, as well as a variety of Second Sunday events open to the public.
Media Contact:
gnartleague@gmail.com
610.539.3393
https://www.gnal800west.org
