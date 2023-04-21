Space and Satellite Community to Convene at DSI’s 6th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit this June
National Harbor, MD, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- There are efforts among leaders across DoD to embrace more agile ways to buy satellites to make U.S. systems more resilient to threats. A key component of this strategy is the transition to smaller satellites that can be built and launched within a three-year period, compared to the decade (or in some cases longer) needed for traditional satellites. As DoD looks to embrace a more agile satellite procurement strategy, it has become clear that SmallSats will be a critical component towards meeting U.S. military needs for space-based systems.
Attendees of DSI’s 6th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit will have the opportunity to directly engage with leaders and experts across the space enterprise in a robust discussion about the bold innovation and action that will enhance small spacecraft capabilities and assure US space domain dominance.
Space and Satellite Experts Leading Conversation at the 2023 Event Include:
- Lt. Gen. Phillip A. Garrant, USAF - Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, USSF
- Derek Tournear, SES - Director, Space Development Agency
- Maj. Gen. John M. Olson, USAF - Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations; JADC2 & ABMS Lead, USSF
- Clare A. Grason - Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, USSF
- Julie Kearney - Chief, Space Bureau, FCC
- Karl A. Kensinger - Chief, Satellite Division, FCC
- Sandra Auchter - Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence – Denver
- Steven “Bucky” Butow- Space Portfolio Director, DIU
Join the space and satellite community at the 2023 SmallSat & Space Access Summit to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.
The 2023 Summit will take place from June 7-8, at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit smallsat.dsigroup.org for complete details.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/
Categories