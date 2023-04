Space and Satellite Community to Convene at DSI’s 6th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit this June

National Harbor, MD, April 21, 2023 --( PR.com )-- There are efforts among leaders across DoD to embrace more agile ways to buy satellites to make U.S. systems more resilient to threats. A key component of this strategy is the transition to smaller satellites that can be built and launched within a three-year period, compared to the decade (or in some cases longer) needed for traditional satellites. As DoD looks to embrace a more agile satellite procurement strategy, it has become clear that SmallSats will be a critical component towards meeting U.S. military needs for space-based systems.Attendees of DSI’s 6th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit will have the opportunity to directly engage with leaders and experts across the space enterprise in a robust discussion about the bold innovation and action that will enhance small spacecraft capabilities and assure US space domain dominance.Space and Satellite Experts Leading Conversation at the 2023 Event Include:- Lt. Gen. Phillip A. Garrant, USAF - Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, USSF- Derek Tournear, SES - Director, Space Development Agency- Maj. Gen. John M. Olson, USAF - Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations; JADC2 & ABMS Lead, USSF- Clare A. Grason - Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, USSF- Julie Kearney - Chief, Space Bureau, FCC- Karl A. Kensinger - Chief, Satellite Division, FCC- Sandra Auchter - Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence – Denver- Steven “Bucky” Butow- Space Portfolio Director, DIUJoin the space and satellite community at the 2023 SmallSat & Space Access Summit to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.The 2023 Summit will take place from June 7-8, at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit smallsat.dsigroup.org for complete details.