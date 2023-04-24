QA for Complex Software Products: Sign Up for the a1qa’s Online Roundtable
a1qa’s team looks forward to IT executives joining the online roundtable and talking about the paramount role of quality assurance for complex software.
Lakewood, CO, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The a1qa professionals continue the series of online discussions for IT executives. The roundtable “QA for complex software: tips for enhancing the quality” will take place on 27 April at 5 PM CEST.
Since many companies face difficulties developing complex software products, the a1qa team suggests touching on the QA practices, helping increase their quality.
The IT executives are going to discuss three focal points:
Point 1. Software complexity: how might it be defined?
How do participants determine “software complexity?”
Point 2. Testing complex software: how to start?
What challenges do businesses face when testing sophisticated IT solutions, and how to tackle them? What’s the best time to infuse QA into the SDLC?
Point 3. From a concept to action: discussing details of a QA process.
What real-life results did IT executives get? Were the users satisfied with the end IT product quality? What may be improved to achieve the desired outcomes in the future?
Who is hosting the discussion from a1qa’s side? Paul Polyarush, Senior QA consultant, and Darya Savich, QA consultant, will guide the IT executives and exchange their multi-year QA expertise.
“In today’s fast-paced digital environment, businesses need to eliminate anything that impedes the smooth operation of complex software. If your objectives are to deliver seamless experiences to end users and outperform the market competition, then applying the proper QA approach and suitable toolkit, among other things, is a bedrock.
“Want to know how to achieve that faster? Join the a1qa’s roundtable — we will touch upon critical details that will help release high-quality software regardless of their complex structure, functionality, and logic,” Paul Polyarush shared his opinion.
About a1qa
a1qa is a next-gen software testing provider that has been supporting global companies, including those from the F500 list, in refining their software quality for over 20 years. By providing innovative QA services, 1,100+ engineers help clients attain the desired business outcomes: boost transformation velocity, enhance competitive edge, shorten the go-to-market time, increase ROI. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
