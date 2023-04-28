Senior Downsizing Experts Hosts Free Seminar with Experts in Legal, Financial and Pre-Need Planning in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Senior Downsizing Experts is proud to announce their upcoming seminar, "An Attorney, a Financial Planner and a Funeral Planner Walk Into a Bar," to be held on Thursday, May 4 from 1pm to 3pm at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens.
This seminar brings together a panel of experts from the legal, financial and pre-need planning industries, who will share their wisdom and insights with attendees on how to prepare for their future and avoid scrambling to get things in order during a crisis.
"We are excited to offer this opportunity for seniors and their guests to learn from some of the most knowledgeable professionals in their respective industries," said Ingrid Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. "The panels that involve these experts are some of our most popular events, and we encourage everyone to reserve their spot early as they tend to fill up fast."
The seminar will cover important legal considerations, ways to preserve wealth, and how to be prepared for any situation. Attendees will have the chance to hear from each of the panelists and ask questions during the Q&A session.
The event is free for seniors and their guests, but space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot today by calling 817-635-1043 or by visiting www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.
"We're excited to offer this seminar to seniors in our community," said John Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. "We believe that everyone can benefit from the wisdom and experience of our panelists, and we're looking forward to a great turnout."
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
