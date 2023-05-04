International Swim Lesson Program
Phoenix, AZ, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World Academy of Safety & Health (WASH) has launched a comprehensive international Swim Lesson Curriculum and Program. The program has generated significant interest and has more than 100 organizations already offering the WASH swim lessons. The WASH office is preparing to field hundreds more inquiries within the next few months.
The curriculum is designed to provide WASH Swim Lesson Instructors (SLI), aquatic facilities and authorized training centers flexibility in the lesson delivery. The program addresses the swimming and water awareness and safety needs of all age groups and ability levels. Lesson program participants can choose from the WASH parent-child program; survival program; lil tykes program; inclusive program; special abilities program; competition program; and the adult program.
The WASH swim lesson program complements the already highly successful WASH international lifeguard and lifeguard instructor program currently being used in over 23 countries. WASH now offers a variety of lifeguard trainings for multiple types of aquatic environments, multiple levels of lifeguard instructor training, a proprietary RISC Audit Program for aquatic facilities, bi-annual aquatics academies, and the swim lesson program for all ages and ability levels including survival lessons and special abilities lessons.
World Academy of Safety & Health (WASH) Vice President of Business Development, Tracey Wilkins, said, “the addition of our swim lesson program now allows us to offer a complete and comprehensive aquatic training program to clients across the world. The incredible public response and level of interest is clearly indicative of a need in our communities and WASH is excited to be able to partner with so many organizations to bring swimming programs to people from all walks of life.”
Learn more or apply to become a WASH Swim Lesson Instructor (SLI) or Authorized Training Center (ATC) at http://lifeguardcertifications.com.
Courses written and currently available in English, Spanish, and Filipino.
Tracey Wilkins
1-800-484-0419
lifeguardcertifications.com
