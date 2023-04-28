PASSIONAIRE Magazine Launches Globally Celebrating the Success Stories and Passion of Women in Leadership
PASSIONAIRE Magazine The Podcast Kicks Off on Spotify with Magazine to Follow in May 2023
Long Beach, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Angela Butts Chester, radio and TV host/producer and entrepreneur has announced the launch of PASSIONAIRE Magazine and PASSIONAIRE Magazine The Podcast. Their motto, “Live Your Passion.” Her new venture will focus on Women Leaders from around the world in the areas of lifestyle, business, culture, wellness, and inspiration.
A Women’s Empowerment Speaker, and Pastoral Counselor, Dr. Chester continue to carve out space for women in the global community. Offering a brilliant perspective on how women can achieve their goals, pursue their passions, and live their best lives, the magazine will appeal to women aged 30-65 at any stage of self-discovery.
PASSIONAIRE Magazine will feature topics, including lifestyle, travel, food, The Arts, Tech, and Business. The podcast and magazine alike will spotlight Women leaders.
Dr. Chester, editor-in-chief of PASSIONAIRE magazine, and host of the podcast, is excited to bring her vision to life. "I want to create a space where women can come together to celebrate their passions, learn from each other, and feel empowered to achieve their goals." she said. “By creating a seat at the table where empowered women can empower women, we allow readers and listeners collectively to be inspired and follow suit – to live their passion.”
PASSIONAIRE Magazine The Podcast presents new episodes weekly on all major platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music/Audible.
Available in digital and print format, the magazine's first issue will feature articles on topics such as entrepreneurship, travel, fashion, and wellness. It will also include interviews with successful businesswomen, influencers, and community leaders, providing readers with valuable insights and inspiration.
The magazine is set to debut in May 2023.
For more information on PASSIONAIRE Magazine, please visit the website at www.passionairemag.com.
A Women’s Empowerment Speaker, and Pastoral Counselor, Dr. Chester continue to carve out space for women in the global community. Offering a brilliant perspective on how women can achieve their goals, pursue their passions, and live their best lives, the magazine will appeal to women aged 30-65 at any stage of self-discovery.
PASSIONAIRE Magazine will feature topics, including lifestyle, travel, food, The Arts, Tech, and Business. The podcast and magazine alike will spotlight Women leaders.
Dr. Chester, editor-in-chief of PASSIONAIRE magazine, and host of the podcast, is excited to bring her vision to life. "I want to create a space where women can come together to celebrate their passions, learn from each other, and feel empowered to achieve their goals." she said. “By creating a seat at the table where empowered women can empower women, we allow readers and listeners collectively to be inspired and follow suit – to live their passion.”
PASSIONAIRE Magazine The Podcast presents new episodes weekly on all major platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music/Audible.
Available in digital and print format, the magazine's first issue will feature articles on topics such as entrepreneurship, travel, fashion, and wellness. It will also include interviews with successful businesswomen, influencers, and community leaders, providing readers with valuable insights and inspiration.
The magazine is set to debut in May 2023.
For more information on PASSIONAIRE Magazine, please visit the website at www.passionairemag.com.
Contact
PASSIONAIRE MagazineContact
Dr. Angela Butts Chester
562-209-2083
www.passionairemag.com
Facebook: @passionairemagazine
IG: @passionairemag
Dr. Angela Butts Chester
562-209-2083
www.passionairemag.com
Facebook: @passionairemagazine
IG: @passionairemag
Categories