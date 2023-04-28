Cecilie Bahnesen is Re-Certified with the Butterfly Mark
Known for creating timeless luxury fashion, Cecilie Bahnsen has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification for a second time recognising their continuous improvement, embedding measurable, sustainability practices across the business.
Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Responsibility is embedded in Cecilie Bahnsen’s ethos, taking a thoughtful and considered approach to each timeless piece created. Working with Positive Luxury, Cecilie Bahnsen continues to show positive transformation and their unwavering desire to reduce their impact.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark certification, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of ESG+ assessment: Cecilie Bahnsen achieved 61% in Environment, 64% in Social and 69% in Governance, demonstrating a 174% improvement excelling in the following areas:
Climate, Waste and Circularity: In 2022, Cecilie Bahnsen began its first carbon assessment, to understand and minimise their negative impact. Actively seeking ways to reduce waste production and adopt a circular fashion business model it’s made to order Encore collection uses surplus fabrics from previous seasons. A unique fabric composition ensures garment longevity and in 2023 Cecilie Bahnsen will offer a repair service to further extend their product life cycle. Going further, the brand has partnered – buying surplus fabrics that will be reimagined for its 2023 season garments – the first products will be available in the FW23 collection.
Responsible Sourcing: With a primarily Europe based supply chain, Cecilie Bahnsen maintains visibility and limits carbon emissions through logistics. Through continuous research and responsible sourcing practices, the brand is working to find alternatives to less sustainable materials, making the decision to switch to Organic Cotton, Recycled Faille and Recycled Cashmere in recent years.
Kinship & Community: Cecilie Bahnsen encourages leadership, empowerment of women, the celebration femininity, and is an equal opportunities employer with zero-tolerance against any forms of harassment and violence – with performance reviews offered to ensure professional development and growth. Community is a key part of the brand ethos, supporting various charities including Red Cross and a portion of their Asics up-cycled trainers sales were donated to Right to Play – a non-profit organisation using play to empower vulnerable children to overcome the effects of war, poverty and disease.
Traceability & Transparency: Close supplier relationships allows its sustainability objectives to be clearly communicated and contributes to the primary objective of being honest and transparent with all stakeholders. Taking transparency further, as part of the Edition collection customers can follow the journey of their product from raw material to finished product as well as register ownership of the garment. The brand has also aligned with five UN SDGs focusing on climate action and water, responsible production patterns, gender equality and sustainability development through inclusive employment – further evidence that sustainability is embedded across all business practices.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are delighted to re-certify Cecilie Bahnsen with the Butterfly Mark. The company has been on a sustainability journey since inception. Cecilie and her team keep challenging the industry by actively seeking ways to reduce production waste and adopting a circular fashion business. Encore is testament to that.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“We are excited to continue our journey towards responsibility with the support of Positive luxury and re-certification with the Butterfly Mark. We continue to strive to create timeless garments with longevity, designed to cherish, to keep, to share, to lend, to pass on. Re-certification with the Butterfly Mark signifies our continued efforts to constantly improve and look for innovative ways to create that keep our planet and our people top of mind.” -Cecilie Bahnsen, Founder & Creative Director of Cecilie Bahnsen
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Cecilie Bahnsen will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Cecilie Bahnsen at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/cecilie-bahnsen/
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark certification, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of ESG+ assessment: Cecilie Bahnsen achieved 61% in Environment, 64% in Social and 69% in Governance, demonstrating a 174% improvement excelling in the following areas:
Climate, Waste and Circularity: In 2022, Cecilie Bahnsen began its first carbon assessment, to understand and minimise their negative impact. Actively seeking ways to reduce waste production and adopt a circular fashion business model it’s made to order Encore collection uses surplus fabrics from previous seasons. A unique fabric composition ensures garment longevity and in 2023 Cecilie Bahnsen will offer a repair service to further extend their product life cycle. Going further, the brand has partnered – buying surplus fabrics that will be reimagined for its 2023 season garments – the first products will be available in the FW23 collection.
Responsible Sourcing: With a primarily Europe based supply chain, Cecilie Bahnsen maintains visibility and limits carbon emissions through logistics. Through continuous research and responsible sourcing practices, the brand is working to find alternatives to less sustainable materials, making the decision to switch to Organic Cotton, Recycled Faille and Recycled Cashmere in recent years.
Kinship & Community: Cecilie Bahnsen encourages leadership, empowerment of women, the celebration femininity, and is an equal opportunities employer with zero-tolerance against any forms of harassment and violence – with performance reviews offered to ensure professional development and growth. Community is a key part of the brand ethos, supporting various charities including Red Cross and a portion of their Asics up-cycled trainers sales were donated to Right to Play – a non-profit organisation using play to empower vulnerable children to overcome the effects of war, poverty and disease.
Traceability & Transparency: Close supplier relationships allows its sustainability objectives to be clearly communicated and contributes to the primary objective of being honest and transparent with all stakeholders. Taking transparency further, as part of the Edition collection customers can follow the journey of their product from raw material to finished product as well as register ownership of the garment. The brand has also aligned with five UN SDGs focusing on climate action and water, responsible production patterns, gender equality and sustainability development through inclusive employment – further evidence that sustainability is embedded across all business practices.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are delighted to re-certify Cecilie Bahnsen with the Butterfly Mark. The company has been on a sustainability journey since inception. Cecilie and her team keep challenging the industry by actively seeking ways to reduce production waste and adopting a circular fashion business. Encore is testament to that.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“We are excited to continue our journey towards responsibility with the support of Positive luxury and re-certification with the Butterfly Mark. We continue to strive to create timeless garments with longevity, designed to cherish, to keep, to share, to lend, to pass on. Re-certification with the Butterfly Mark signifies our continued efforts to constantly improve and look for innovative ways to create that keep our planet and our people top of mind.” -Cecilie Bahnsen, Founder & Creative Director of Cecilie Bahnsen
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Cecilie Bahnsen will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Cecilie Bahnsen at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/cecilie-bahnsen/
Contact
Positive LuxuryContact
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Categories