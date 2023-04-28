ReviveAdserverMod.com Launches Profile Targeting Plugin for Advertisers
ReviveAdserverMod.com, a chief plugin provider for revive adserver launches targeting plugin for advertisers which helps advertisers to reach their potential audience.
San Francisco, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ReviveAdserverMod.com, a leading revive adserver plugin provider launches a profile targeting plugin for advertisers which enables advertisers to reach their potential audience which helps to increase conversions as it targets potential audience
The advertiser can choose their target audience based on specific characteristics or traits and who is most likely to become their future clients. They can target specific profiles by using the banner properties option.
The parameters that are customized for targeting include age, gender, color, weight, age, income, behavior, etc.,
The attribute range is normally predefined by the publisher. For example, if the Publisher has a Website where he collects user data on Sign Up, he may employ the information to target profile-based advertising on his Website.
Profile Targeting Plugin provide better insights, and advertisers can analyze those data to refine their advertising strategies. It helps for better engagement as this plugin helps to reach specific audience segments, leading to increased engagement from the target audience.
Profile Targeting Plugin can support all latest versions of revive adserver and come with the license of a single domain, two domain, and source code
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/profile-targeting-for-advertiser
About ReviveAdserverMod.com
ReviveAdserverMod.com, a top-tier revive plugin provider, was developed by the community and can be downloaded and installed into the Revive Adserver software to extend its features and functionalities. It offers several features, including advanced targeting options, enhanced reporting, and analytics, supports multiple ad formats, and automatic optimization.
Contact
Rita Cathy
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
