Announcing Afrobits South Florida, Miami's First Hybrid Intercontinental Event Hosted During Miami Tech Week
AfroBits South Florida, Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale’s first hybrid intercontinental event to connect the African, European and American tech ecosystems will take place at Venture Cafe Miami on April 27.
Miami, FL, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- African, European, and American partners are joining forces with the South Florida tech community to explore African innovation, culture, and cuisine during Miami Tech Month.
This event will act as a launchpad, building one of many bridges that will connect global African innovation with US partners, resources, as well as opportunities and vice versa. More events are expected to follow with African country-specific focus.
African culture will also be celebrated during AfroBits South Florida, an immersive African experience that will offer attendees' the opportunity to sample AfroBites, traditional African bites, and drinks, as well as AfroBeats music and ambiance while also featuring several AfroBits tech sessions including a global pitch contest, panels, and unique networking opportunities.
Daba, a leading investment platform for Africa will bring together a panel on "How to get involved in African Innovation" to gain insights on the current state of innovation in Africa, emerging trends, key players, and existing challenges.
AfroBytes will also host the 7th edition of it’s annual conference on April 28th in Paris, France and will stream several sessions in collaboration with AfroBits South Florida.
This event is open to all attendees of all backgrounds and will feature minority and underrepresented founders, funders, and tech community partners.
Attendees are invited to register here: afrobits.eventbrite.com to attend the event in person or virtually.
About Startup Grind
We are a global startup community: 4 million startups in 600 cities and 125 countries worldwide.
Giving startups the education, opportunities, and access they need to build, grow, and scale their companies.
About Venture Café Miami
Venture Café Miami connects a community of innovators and entrepreneurs through freely accessible high-impact programming and events.
About Daba
Daba is a simple app that allows you to discover, invest and track Africa's best investment opportunities.
About AfroBytes
Afrobytes brings together entrepreneurs, business executives, CEOs, academics, innovators, investors, venture capitalists, tech enthusiasts and media to explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and players in the global tech world.
Contact
Marc Lissade
305-707-7666
https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/
