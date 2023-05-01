Mystery on Main Street Adds Jackie Bueg as Advisor
Jackie Bueg, Retail Sales, Business Development And Marketing Executive With Over 40 Years of Sales, Marketing and Business Development Experience, Joins Mystery On Main Street as Advisor, Sales Strategy.
Sanford, FL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mystery on Main Street (MoMS), a unique interactive, data rich marketing and advertising mobile app using gamification to promote patronization of local community merchants and eateries, has added another industry experienced executive to the advisory board, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating a whole new way to bring business back to the locals.
Asked about the addition, Mario L Castellanos, MoMS’s Founder and CEO commented, “Jackie brings exactly what we are looking for and our retailer customers will appreciate. Her career long experience working with and calling on retailers as well as her experience with creating promotions, understanding market trends, merchandising techniques and advantageous consumer marketing, is an incredible benefit to us.” He added, “It’s very easy to reach a customer through call centers, text and emails. At MoMS, we’re committed to providing one-on-one service to our customers which is what Jackie does”.
Jackie Bueg is an entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience in marketing and retail. Her career includes modeling, promotions, product development, training, management, sales, and distribution for local and international vendors. She has been involved in products that include personal care, home décor, fashion, vehicles, stationary, gifts, and housewares. Jackie is known for her concern for customer outcomes and ability to provide quality service. She is inspired to help communities grow, develop, and thrive.
About Mystery on Main Street
Mystery on Main Street is a unique interactive, data rich marketing and advertising mobile app using gamification to promote local shopping. Each “gameplay” uses “whodunit” storylines to take players from location to location to receive clues and solve a mystery, while promoting local merchants. Players must enter these locations but no interaction with location personnel and employees required. The first player to solve the mystery receives a valuable prize. Think of this as Groupon meets scavenger hunt and Pokémon Go, but players and participating merchants mutually gain with no membership or subscription required.
For more information, contact us today.
info@mysteryonmainstreet.com
https://mysteryonmainstreet.com/
