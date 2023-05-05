New Telescopic Tubing Lock Released by Testrite
For the first time in over a decade, Testrite Holdings, is excited to announce a new locking mechanism for telescopic tubing launching in summer 2023. The design of this locking mechanism will revolutionize the world of telescopic tubing by providing tremendous strength, resiliency, and adjustability for aluminum tubing, steel tubing, fiberglass tubing, and more.
Hackensack, NJ, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the first time in over a decade, Testrite Holdings, is excited to announce a new locking mechanism for telescopic tubing launching in summer 2023. The new design provides tremendous strength, resiliency, and enhanced adjustability for aluminum tubing, steel tubing, fiberglass tubing, and more, that is not available with current lock mechanisms especially for outdoor applications.
This new L-Lock features all stainless steel hardware and reinforced plastic for durability while allowing for one handed operation. This combination can be tested in tough outdoor environments while providing tremendous strength. The locks have tension adjustability, with the ability to tighten the locks in some cases to withstand 50 lbs of downward force*. The L-lock tubing clamp is available for round telescopic tubing sizes ranging from 5/8” up to 1 1/2”.
“We’ve already had some customers who operate in the harshest of outdoor environments tell us they love the new L-Lock,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin, “We, as well as our customers, are thrilled with the performance! We are so excited to roll out this new locking mechanism to customers clients and their end users. We feel confident that it will revolutionize the world of telescopic tubing.”
More information is available at www.testiteoem.com for those interested in developing a custom telescopic tube assembly to be manufactured by Testrite. For those interested in buying parts, use our convenient e-commerce website at www.testritealuminum.com.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite, please contact us at www.testrite.com
This new L-Lock features all stainless steel hardware and reinforced plastic for durability while allowing for one handed operation. This combination can be tested in tough outdoor environments while providing tremendous strength. The locks have tension adjustability, with the ability to tighten the locks in some cases to withstand 50 lbs of downward force*. The L-lock tubing clamp is available for round telescopic tubing sizes ranging from 5/8” up to 1 1/2”.
“We’ve already had some customers who operate in the harshest of outdoor environments tell us they love the new L-Lock,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin, “We, as well as our customers, are thrilled with the performance! We are so excited to roll out this new locking mechanism to customers clients and their end users. We feel confident that it will revolutionize the world of telescopic tubing.”
More information is available at www.testiteoem.com for those interested in developing a custom telescopic tube assembly to be manufactured by Testrite. For those interested in buying parts, use our convenient e-commerce website at www.testritealuminum.com.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite, please contact us at www.testrite.com
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Categories