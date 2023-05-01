Orr & Reno Adds Attorneys Lick, Ovitt Puc
Orr & Reno welcomes to the law firm shareholder Derek D. Lick and shareholder Kelly L. Ovitt Puc.
Concord, NH, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Orr & Reno welcomes to the law firm shareholder Derek D. Lick and shareholder Kelly L. Ovitt Puc.
Lick is a seasoned litigator, with more than 20 years representing clients in a variety of complex legal matters, including business, real estate, construction, and property tax disputes, and suits involving personal injury and product liability claims.
“Derek is a proven go-to litigator with tremendous range and depth. Clients seek out his judgment in the broadest sense; not just litigation risk assessment. This quality makes him an incredibly valuable lawyer. He has a long-standing commitment to community organizations, and is an excellent fit with our culture,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
Ovitt Puc concentrates her practice on real estate transactions, commercial financing, hospitality transactions, general business representation, and creditor/debtor relations.
“In Kelly, Orr & Reno adds one of New Hampshire’s premier real estate lawyers. Kelly has been lead counsel on many notable transactions. She has the intellectual firepower to process complex matters and the leadership skills to bring together all interested parties to complete business objectives," says Burger.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for more than 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, family law, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1946, Orr & Reno is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com
