Hodson P.I., LLC Experiences Exponential Growth in the First Quarter of 2023
Temecula, CA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigation firm, is pleased to announce its exponential growth in the first quarter of 2023. With a sales jump of 54% from the first quarter of 2022, Hodson P.I. has seen tremendous growth in a short period of time.
Hodson P.I.'s current 2023 sales growth is projected to be 64% above 2022 sales numbers, possibly exceeding six million in sales for 2023. The company attributes this growth to their renowned investigative diligence and the exceptional results they have delivered for their clients, which have set them apart from their competitors. Despite minimal investment in advertising costs, their growth is credited to their client growth and referrals.
“I’m truly humbled to see such a significant growth in our sales numbers in the first quarter of 2023,” said Justin Hodson, founder and Lead Investigator at Hodson P.I., LLC. “Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver results for our clients, and it is rewarding to see our efforts paying off in terms of business growth. I do feel a focus on great investigative results is what had grown our business.”
Hodson P.I. provides a wide range of investigative services, including social media investigation, background checks, fraud investigations, surveillance, and more. Their team of 40-plus experienced investigators leverages state-of-the-art technology and investigative techniques to deliver results efficiently and effectively. They cover all of California and select states.
With their exponential growth in the first quarter of 2023, Hodson P.I. is poised for continued success in the coming months and years. The company looks forward to expanding their client base and providing outstanding investigative services to clients across the country.
For more information about Hodson P.I., LLC and their services, please visit their website at www.hodsonpi.com.
Contact:
Justin D. Hodson, CPI
Hodson P.I., LLC
Phone: (714) 646-4545
Email: justin@hodsonpi.com
Hodson P.I.'s current 2023 sales growth is projected to be 64% above 2022 sales numbers, possibly exceeding six million in sales for 2023. The company attributes this growth to their renowned investigative diligence and the exceptional results they have delivered for their clients, which have set them apart from their competitors. Despite minimal investment in advertising costs, their growth is credited to their client growth and referrals.
“I’m truly humbled to see such a significant growth in our sales numbers in the first quarter of 2023,” said Justin Hodson, founder and Lead Investigator at Hodson P.I., LLC. “Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver results for our clients, and it is rewarding to see our efforts paying off in terms of business growth. I do feel a focus on great investigative results is what had grown our business.”
Hodson P.I. provides a wide range of investigative services, including social media investigation, background checks, fraud investigations, surveillance, and more. Their team of 40-plus experienced investigators leverages state-of-the-art technology and investigative techniques to deliver results efficiently and effectively. They cover all of California and select states.
With their exponential growth in the first quarter of 2023, Hodson P.I. is poised for continued success in the coming months and years. The company looks forward to expanding their client base and providing outstanding investigative services to clients across the country.
For more information about Hodson P.I., LLC and their services, please visit their website at www.hodsonpi.com.
Contact:
Justin D. Hodson, CPI
Hodson P.I., LLC
Phone: (714) 646-4545
Email: justin@hodsonpi.com
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Justin Hodson
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Justin Hodson
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Categories