Winners Announced for the 2023 Chulo Magazine Awards
Winners include "Adam" for Best Movie, "God of War Ragnarök" for Best Video Game, and The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" for Best Album
Chicago, IL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chulo Magazine has announced the winners of the 2023 Chulo Magazine Awards, their annual celebration which recognises the accomplishments of the past year in the entertainment industry.
The winners of the 2023 Chulo Magazine Awards are below:
• Best Movie: Black Adam
• Best Game: God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
• Best Mobile Game: Apex Legends Mobile (Respawn Entertainment)
• Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel: Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Marvel Comics)
• Best Television Series: Andor
• Best Album: Dawn FM – The Weeknd
• Best New Music Artist: Children of Zeus
• Cosplay Model of the Year: Kate Sarkissian
• Glamour Model of the Year: Abigail Ratchford
• Social Media Model of the Year: Claudia Fijal
The complete list of winners and nominees can be found at chulomagawards.com/winners-2023.
About the Chulo Magazine Awards
The Chulo Magazine Awards is an annual event that honours the best in entertainment from the previous year in ten categories: Best Movie, Video Game, Mobile Game, Comic Book/Graphic Novel, Television Series, Album, New Music Artist, and Cosplay, Glamour, and Social Media Models of the Year. The Chulo Magazine Awards were founded in 2013 with the goal of promoting, rewarding, and celebrating creative excellence.
About Chulo Magazine
Chulo Magazine is an international men’s magazine founded and launched in the United Kingdom in 2010, but based in Chicago, Illinois since 2011. The magazine is known for its photographs and interviews with actors, musicians, and female models whose careers are at their height or on the rise. For more information, visit ChuloMagazine.com
Categories