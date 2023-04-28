Noventiq Establishes a New Office in Dubai as Middle East’ Strategic Digital Hub

Noventiq (LSE: NVIQ), the global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, announced today the opening of a new branch in Dubai. This strategic move is part of the company's continued expansion plan in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region (META), with a focus on offering innovative solutions and services to support local organisations with the most advanced security technology in their digital transformation initiatives.