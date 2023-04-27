Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LaVida Massage® Center in Brighton, MI
LaVida Massage® Center in Brighton, MI Grand Opening
Brighton, MI, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Join LaVida Massage of Brighton, MI for their grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on May 10, 2023 at their new location at 5757 Whitmore Lake Rd, Ste 1000, Brighton, MI 48116.
To celebrate the grand opening, LaVida Massage of Brighton has partnered with the Brighton Chamber of Commerce for the event on May 10 between 12:00 - 1:30 pm, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 pm. The event will feature sample chair massages and Joy, their expert Esthetician, will be on hand to answer any questions about skin care. There will also be product samples, food, and a raffle for a gift basket of wellness items.
Owner Vicki Wyatt is excited for the community to see her new space. “We invite everyone to join us for this exciting event, meet our team, and experience our services firsthand,” says Wyatt. “Our goal is to promote relaxation, wellness, and rejuvenation, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients in this new location.”
LaVida Massage of Brighton has 7 massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples massage, plus one esthetics room. Their services include deep tissue massage, anti-aging facials, and more. First-time Guests get a discounted rate of $69.95 for a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session or LaVida Signature Facial. LaVida Massage offers a Benefits Program as well that lets you benefit from a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month.
LaVida Massage of Brighton is open 6 days a week with extended hours. To book your session now, call 810-229-0888 or book online at LaVidaMassageBrightonMI.com.
About LaVida Massage
LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center offering highly customized therapeutic massage and skincare services that are affordable and convenient. We are a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, catering to busy, active lifestyles in gender-neutral settings. Founded in Michigan in 2007, the LaVida Massage mission is to improve the lives of our guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For our Franchisees, our mission is to make sure that they succeed.
Vicki Wyatt
810-229-0888
LaVidaMassageBrightonMI.com
