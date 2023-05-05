Webswing 23.1 Release
Webswing Releases Version 23.1 with New Features. Webswing has just released its latest version, 23.1, in April 2023.
Dublin, Ireland, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This release, once again, comes with plenty of new updates and features, mainly focused on autoscaling and user experience, while still paying attention to migration of legacy java application to native web apps.
One of the most significant updates in the Spring release is the addition of the Cluster Autoscaling Service, which allows for automatic scaling of session pools in Webswing Cluster. This feature saves a significant amount of server resources and financial resources, especially for clients on cloud services like Google/Cloud, thus bringing significant savings. It also allows for automatic scaling up without any physical input from the administrator side.
Another update is the Idle Instances feature, which allows administrators to configure several already-started JVM instances. This speeds up the start-up of the application as the instances are pre-launched and waiting for a user to start using application. Thanks to this feature improvement in launch speed is achieved and UX is provided for users.
The migration demo has also received a complete overhaul, with a reworked design and more comprehensive previews of individual stages describing the process of migration. It also includes examples for different front-end frameworks like React, Angular, Svelte, and Vue.js. In the newest version even the integration with Vaadin has been added and you can see it on their demo page https://prototype.webswing.org/webswing-migration-stage1/#/
In addition to these updates, Webswing 23.1 includes improved print support, with the FreeHEP PDF library replaced with jPDFWriter for faster and smaller PDF output. The new version also supports print cancellation and page ranges, making it easier for users to manage their print jobs.
Other improvements in Webswing 23.1 include:
- class loader optimization
- cookie-per-tab support for smaller cookies when using securityContextPerTab
- app start-up statistics
- use of .gz versions of static resources, and losing the swing window focus when the browser window is unfocused.
- embedded Jetty has also been moved to a separate jar outside the main var
- overall performance improvements
Webswing 23.1 is now officially out and available for download at webswing.org/downloads. With these new features and updates, Webswing keeps providing solution for running your legacy Java Desktop applications in the browsers and now offers possible experience for end-users.
Webswing appreciates client's opinion. Client's experience is what helps Webswing build reliable solution for running Java desktop applications in the web browser.
