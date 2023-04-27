Clearwater Florida Bail Bondsman Discusses Spring Break Safety
49th Street Bail Bonds Raises Awareness with Spring Breakers to Avoid Jail Time and Hefty Bond Payments
Clearwater, FL, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 49th Street Bail Bonds, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, announces the launch of their newest blog entitled “Spring Break Safety.” This blog aims to bring awareness to the ways that young adults can remain safe during this spring break season. To read this blog, visit: https://clearwaterjailbailbondsman.com/spring-break-arrested/.
Scott shares, “In writing this blog my hope is to make everyone aware of the typical dangers that are associated with spring break while taking it a step further and ensuring that readers are also aware that they do not have to fall into the typical trappings. Spring break can be that big party seen in movies without excessive alcohol, dangerous drugs, and even worse decisions. This blog urges everyone to be vigilant and to think wisely when planning their vacation. Clearwater tends to see many tourists during this season, and we want them to ensure that they are safe while visiting. My new blog can also speak to Floridians taking 'staycations' as I offer tips that can be used at any point in time when playing tourist in their own backyard.”
Scott encourages readers to check out 49th Street Bail Bonds' website, where this blog and many others like it can be found. Scott shares, “As tourists visiting our beautiful state of Florida, we should welcome them, yet also encourage them to make decisions that keep safety top of mind. Avoid drinking and driving and being placed into unsafe situations. These tips, along with others blogs on my website, can be useful depending on the time of year, day or event. For individuals with specific questions regarding the bail process, I encourage them to check out the FAQ section on my website located at https://clearwaterjailbailbondsman.com/frequently-asked-questions/.” Site visitors can also read about search warrants, domestic violence, drugs, and links to search for inmates.
Scott adds, “Our clients say 49th Street Bail Bonds is the best when it comes to bonding defendants from the Pinellas County Jail, Hillsborough County Jail, Duval County Jail, Orange County Jail, Seminole County Jail, Osceola County Jail, Seminole County Jail, Lake County Jail, as well as the Duval County Jail. People should know that a small transfer fee is applied to bond premiums for jails outside Pinellas County, Florida.”
49th Street Bail Bonds is a well-established bail bonds agency located just south of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, FL. The Pinellas County Jail is only a few minutes away. Their bail bond agents are available 24/7, including holidays and weekends, so defendants can get help when they need it.
For bail bonds help defendants, their friends or family members are encouraged to contact 49th Street Bail Bonds at 727-592-0000. Danielle Scott encourages people to contact her no matter what their circumstances are. If someone is facing their first arrest, Scott explains, "Our team is more than happy to walk them through the bail bonds process. Getting arrested can be a scary experience. Keeping track of paperwork and court dates can be tricky. For our clients to not miss their court date(s) and to turn in their paperwork on time, we are their assistant. We want them to have success in navigating the judicial system.”
The staff at 49th Street Bail Bonds encourages people to follow their website and online blog for other helpful tips. To bond from jail defendants are asked to call their Clearwater, Florida bail office at 727-592-0000 for fast bail. They are the Bondsman on 49th.
