Workmate™ Electric Chain Hoist
PtP Spanco Inc., a leader in material handling solutions and worker safety for more than four decades, is pleased to announce the launch of the Workmate™ Electric Chain Hoist. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the compact and ergonomic Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind.
Morgantown, PA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Workmate™ Electric Hoist by Spanco®
At Spanco, they understand that you need an everyday workhorse that can get the job done, one that is as durable and reliable as our cranes. Available in lift heights from 10’ to 20’, a wide range of capacities and in voltages of 110V, 230V and 460V, the Workmate electric chain hoist is the perfect match for your Spanco workstation bridge crane. The proprietary style hook with die-cast latch is designed to reduce weight while retaining its 8-to-1 safety factor. The chain is coated in a manganese phosphate that increases its lifespan especially in adverse/harsh environments.
"People are demanding a higher quality hoist and we have met that challenge,” says Tim Bambrick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spanco. “We are known for our durable cranes, so our hoist has to be equally robust, and the Workmate hits the mark.”
They have heard about your need for flexibility and convenience in fast-paced production environments, and to fulfill this the Workmate is constructed with a diecast aluminum housing that can be disassembled and reassembled in a fraction of the time it would take for an older electric hoist and many competitors’. It is easier to maintain and service as well due to its modular design, with a conveniently located slip clutch and chain guide taking less than 15-minutes to replace. It comes standard with an IP65 environmental protection class. This means that out of the box the Workmate is dust tight and low pressure water jet resistant, rated for outdoor use.
"The Workmate is the perfect partner for our family of cranes," says Bambrick.
The Workmate is backed by a 2-year warranty and is available for a quote today. For additional information about the Workmate Electric Chain Hoist, please visit our website at Spanco.com.
About Promise to Perform Industries, Inc.
PtP Spanco, Inc., a subsidiary of Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of overhead material handling solutions including gantry cranes, jib cranes, workstation bridge cranes and monorails. Spanco, headquartered in Morgantown, PA, is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and all their products meet all applicable CMAA, ANSI, OSHA, and MMA guidelines and standards. Spanco has the experience, know-how, and resources to meet a variety of industry needs, and is committed to providing the best customer service in the market. For more information, visit Spanco.com.
