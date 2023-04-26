Nexdigm Named in ISG Provider Lens™ for Procurement BPO and Transformation Services
Chicago, IL, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nexdigm has been named in the Information Services Group (ISG) Lens Provider™ for Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Quadrant Report 2023.
In their assessment, ISG highlights Nexdigm’s unique procurement offering built around its core service portfolio, including Contract Management, Procurement Operations support, and Accounts Payable.
With delivery centers in the USA, Poland, and India, Nexdigm services clients globally with native language support. The report also highlights Nexdigm’s capabilities to bring about outward transformative improvement changes to bridge into supply chain management and similar inward transformation with integration with the finance department.
As per ISG, Nexdigm is recognized for guiding its clients during business change and market disruptions owing to its decades of industry expertise in finance, contracting, and procurement, supplemented with intelligent automation and analytics.
“The recognition from ISG for Procurement BPO and Transformation Services is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson, Nexdigm. “Our focus on innovation, process optimization, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to provide transformative solutions that drive value for our clients. As we move forward in our journey, we are making significant investments to strengthen our procurement services portfolio. We are grateful to our clients for their trust in us, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.”
“Guiding client firms through business transformation and helping them deal with finance and supply chain disruption for six decades positions Nexdigm among the most qualified providers of transformation services for large procurement organizations,” said Bruce Guptill, Distinguished Analyst and Executive Advisor at ISG.
About Nexdigm
Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global organization serving clients from over 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Services and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next.
Contact
NexdigmContact
Manoj Gidwani
+91 22 6730 9000
https://www.nexdigm.com
