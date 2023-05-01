Accelerating Design Innovation to Transform Complex Systems
Defense Strategies Institute invites you to the Digital Engineering for Defense Summit, June 14-15, 2023 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To remain competitive in a digital age of rapid change in technology, information, and threat complexity, the US must evolve its engineering practices in order to design, deliver, and acquire innovative capabilities at the speed of relevance. This year’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit will explore how to integrate digital engineering practices to speed up the delivery of new defense capabilities, transform the acquisition environment, support improved life cycle management and sustainment, and advance digital transformation across the US Department of Defense.
Topics to be Covered at the 2023 Summit Include:
- Promoting a Digital Engineering Strategy Across the DoD
- Leveraging DEM&S to Deliver Capabilities to the Warfighter Sustainably and Efficiently
- Engineering Army Modernization and Innovation in a Digital Age
- Digitally Empowering the Department of the Air Force to Advance Innovation and Modernization
- Digital Engineering to Accelerate the Design and Delivery of Capabilities Across the Marine Corps
- Embracing a Digital Approach to Naval Modernization
- Leveraging Digital Tools to Design, Deliver, and Sustain Warfighting Platforms
This Summit will bring together members of the digital transformation community for two days of networking, educational presentations, panel discussions, and technology and service exhibits. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Digital Engineering for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at digitalengineering.dsigroup.org. To learn more or send questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
